Jointcommerce Launches A21+ 'Household Targeting' Solution For Connected TV Video Advertising

JointCommerce, a leading ad-tech and media platform connecting brands with verified A21+ cannabis consumers, today announced the launch of JointCommerce Household Targeting, a breakthrough A21+ Cannabis Audience Targeting Solution for Connected TV (CTV).

The new Household Targeting solution enables cannabis brands to bring their message to life on the biggest screen in the home, reaching verified adult consumers across premium streaming environments such as HBO Max, Paramount+, ESPN, Crackle, Pluto TV, NFL, and more. Ads run on Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, TCL, Vizio, Sony), gaming consoles (Xbox, PlayStation), and OTT devices (Roku, Apple TV Fire TV), all within a compliant, privacy-first ecosystem curated for cannabis advertising. With over 56 million first party cannabis shoppers, JointCommerce has the largest cannabis audience for advertisers globally.

Leveraging JointCommerce's proprietary A21+ Zero-Party Cannabis Geo-Targeting, Household Targeting identifies the Cannabis Consumer Device and Wireless Router, allowing CTV ads to reach all A21+ connected devices within a single verified household. This ensures maximum reach, brand impact, and compliance across premium streaming inventory.

CTV + Display: A Powerful Combination for Cannabis Brand Growth

The launch of Household Targeting is amplified through coordinated display banner retargeting, creating an omnichannel impact that drives consumers from awareness to purchase. After exposure to a brand's CTV video ad, verified cannabis shoppers can be re-engaged through display banners across top publisher sites and apps, boosting frequency, reinforcing brand recall, and delivering lower-funnel online sales conversions for both brands and retailers.

“JointCommerce is pioneering Connected TV video to redefine what's possible for cannabis brands,” said James Troja, CEO & Founder.“With Household Targeting, brands can now advertise alongside major national advertisers on NFL games and other premium programming and with coordinated display retargeting, turn those impressions into measurable online and in-store sales.”

About JointCommerce

JointCommerce is the leading cannabis ad-tech platform connecting verified A21+ cannabis shoppers with brands and retailers through compliant advertising across display, video, and Connected TV. By combining zero-party audience data with curated premium publisher access, JointCommerce enables cannabis brands to reach high-intent consumers, measure real sales impact, and maintain full transparency through live dashboards and pixel integrations.