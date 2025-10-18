Egyptian President Discusses Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit Outcomes With Malaysian Prime Minister Over Phone

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed on Saturday, in a phone call with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the outcomes of Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, Egypt's intensive efforts in coordination with mediators to implement the first phase of US President Donald Trump's plan to end war in Gaza, as well as ways to strengthen bilateral relations across various fields.

According to a statement from Egyptian presidency, President El-Sisi praised Malaysia's steadfast support for the Palestinian cause, stressing that both countries share a common vision on importance of building on current developments to launch a serious political process leading to establishment of an independent Palestinian state, in line with relevant international frameworks, ensuring the Palestinian people's right to self-determination as a key pathway to achieving just and lasting peace in the region.

The Egyptian president also noted Egypt's intention to host the International Conference on Early Recovery and Reconstruction of Gaza, expressing his hope to continue coordination and cooperation with Malaysia in this regard.

For his part, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomed the initiative, announcing Malaysia's intention to participate in the conference and engage in Gaza's reconstruction efforts.

He also expressed his country's willingness to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza in full coordination with Egypt.