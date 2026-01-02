Caring For Caregivers: Davita's Investment In Nursing Education And Growth

MENAFN - 3BL) As chronic disease rates climb, the U.S. faces a critical shortage of nurses - creating an urgent need for innovative solutions in healthcare education and workforce development.

As DaVita marks 25 years of delivering high-quality care, it's doubling down on a critical area of focus: building clear, supportive career pathways for nurses at every stage - from curious newcomers to seasoned professionals. Nephrology nursing is a highly specialized field, driven by clinicians who form lasting relationships with patients and make a meaningful impact on those living with chronic kidney disease.

“The future of kidney care depends on the nurses we invest in today,” said Kristi Ricord, senior director of nursing services for DaVita.“As the prevalence of chronic illness in the U.S. continues to rise, we're focused on creating strong, sustainable pathways that equip nurses with the skills, support, and opportunities they need to thrive-and to deliver the high-quality care our patients deserve.”

In a bold step to strengthen nephrology nursing education, DaVita has launched collaborations with Drexel University and Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) to expose aspiring nurses to the specialty through curriculum.

“This collaboration expands access to a critical specialty and equips future nurses with the knowledge to meet the growing demand for kidney care,” said Stacey Rosenberg, DNP, RN, ACNS-BC, CNE, associate chief nursing administrator at SNHU.“Together, we're opening doors for students and alumni to explore nephrology nursing and make a lasting impact on patients' lives.”

These efforts are part of DaVita's broader strategy to integrate nephrology education into nursing programs nationwide, reaching future nurses early and sparking interest in a specialty that's both challenging and deeply rewarding.

Building on existing collaborations with Chamberlain University and Western Governors University, DaVita continues to expand its impact in classrooms across the country.

Beyond curriculum, DaVita's investment in nursing includes scholarships and internship opportunities designed to remove barriers and support academic success. As of July 2025, DaVita has awarded 370 scholarships, contributing nearly $1 million to help aspiring nurses pursue their goals.

A 25-Year Legacy - With a Focus on the Future

DaVita's partnerships with nursing schools are just one part of a larger strategy to support growth and sustainability in the nephrology workforce. Through programs like Bridge to Your Dreams, DaVita offers financial support and career guidance to eligible teammates pursuing nursing degrees, creating a clear path from frontline care to clinical leadership. Today, more than 2,400 DaVita teammates are enrolled in the program.

Investment in nephrology nurses doesn't end after school. Recognizing the link between clinician burnout and workforce shortages across broader healthcare, DaVita continues to offer programs that aim to foster long-term growth and fulfillment. This includes a residency program that bridges the gap between classroom learning and real-world kidney care, helping new nurses build confidence and competence in a supportive environment. For those already in the field, DaVita's Clinical Ladders program provides nearly 50,000 clinical teammates with structured pathways for advancement - reinforcing a culture of continuous learning and professional development. And to celebrate excellence, DaVita nurses are honored through meaningful recognition programs like the DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nurses and the Nightingale Award, a recognition from DaVita, both of which spotlight compassion, dedication, and high-quality care.

Career Reflections

“I started at DaVita as a patient care technician when I was still in nursing school - and never left. I had experienced my own grandmother's experience with kidney disease, and I felt a deep passion for caring for people who had experiences similar to hers.

“Now, as I reflect on my own career, I know firsthand how powerful it is to work in a culture that fosters growth. The mentorship, the experience, and the pathways I found at DaVita have had an immeasurable impact on where I am today. It's why I continue to choose DaVita, and it's why I'm so passionate about how we support nurses - whether they are just starting out or have been caring for patients for years.

“We have the opportunity to help shape the next generation of healthcare by creating pathways and resources for nurses so they can feel fulfilled as they deliver high-quality care - today, tomorrow, and years into the future.”

- Tina Livaudais

Chief Nursing Officer, DaVita



As DaVita continues to invest in the future of nursing, the healthcare provider invites educators, clinicians, and aspiring nurses to join in shaping a healthier tomorrow.

