Russian Airstrike On Lozova Leaves Four Civilians Wounded
Around 17:30, Russian forces reportedly struck the residential area of Lozova with what is believed to have been a guided aerial bomb. The strike caused destruction and a fire on the territory of a private property, burning a residential house of approximately 80 square meters.
According to preliminary data, four people were injured.
Units from the State Emergency Service, including a community rescue officer, were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy strike.Read also: Civilians injured as Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk region
Previously, it was reported that in the village of Zelenyi Hai, Kharkiv region, a man was killed and a woman injured as a result of Russian shelling.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment