Russian Airstrike On Lozova Leaves Four Civilians Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this citing the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region on Facebook.

Around 17:30, Russian forces reportedly struck the residential area of Lozova with what is believed to have been a guided aerial bomb. The strike caused destruction and a fire on the territory of a private property, burning a residential house of approximately 80 square meters.

According to preliminary data, four people were injured.

Units from the State Emergency Service, including a community rescue officer, were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy strike.

Previously, it was reported that in the village of Zelenyi Hai, Kharkiv region, a man was killed and a woman injured as a result of Russian shelling.