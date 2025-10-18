Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Arrives In Switzerland To Participate In Assembly Of Inter-Parliamentary Union (PHOTO)
The Speaker of the Milli Majlis was welcomed at the international airport of Geneva by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov, our country's Permanent Representative at the UN Office in Geneva Galib Israfilov and other officials.
The visit itinerary includes Sahiba Gafarova's speech at the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union as well as a number of meetings she will have with Heads of Delegations of the Participating Countries.
