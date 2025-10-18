403
KBA Receives Kuwaiti Banks In Washington
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Banking Association (KBA) held on Saturday a reception for Kuwaiti banks in Washington, on the sidelines of its participation in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, which conclude today.
The event was held under the patronage of the Governor of the Kuwait Central Bank Basel Al-Haroun, and attended by the Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem, as well as Kuwait's Ambassador to the United States, Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah.
Furthermore, the reception was attended by Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi, along with central bank governors from Arab countries, chairpersons of Kuwaiti banks, senior figures from the financial and banking sectors, and several prominent economic leaders from around the world.
KBA and CEO of Kuwait Finance House Group (KFH) Hamad Al-Marzouq stated in a press release that participation in the 2025 annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group in Washington is an excellent opportunity to explore cooperation and partnership prospects with international financial institutions and review the latest economic and financial developments.
Al-Marzouq noted that such participation highlights the strength of Kuwait's economy, and resilience of the Kuwaiti banking sector, which continues to advance in financial technology and sustainable growth.
He highlighted that the 2025 World Bank Group and IMF meetings address global growth prospects amid geopolitical challenges, and discussions on public debt management, financial sustainability, digital transformation, and the importance of confronting climate change. (end) amm
