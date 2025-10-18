Bengal Govt Asks MEA To Intervene Seeking Return Of 11 Migrant Workers Stranded In Oman

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 18 (IANS) The West Bengal government, on Saturday, sought the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for ensuring the safe return of 11 migrant workers from Murshidabad district in Oman, officials said.

According to a press statement issued by Trinamool Congress, of the 11 migrant workers from Murshidabad, who had been employed in Oman, were left stranded after being defrauded by an unscrupulous recruitment agency.

"Abandoned and without support, they were forced to wander from place to place in distress," the press statement said.

However, the press statement spoke about the distress faced by these 11 migrant workers, following which the West Bengal government intervened and discussed the matter with the MEA, which prompted the Indian Embassy in Oman to act.

Owing to the proactive efforts of the West Bengal government, the press statement from the Trinamool Congress has claimed that those 11 migrant workers are now under the care of the Indian Embassy in Oman, where they have been provided with food and shelter.

"These individuals, who left their homes in search of livelihood, have now appealed for assistance to return to their families. We earnestly hope that the Ministry of External Affairs will take swift and compassionate action to facilitate their safe repatriation at the earliest," the press statement said.

Trinamool Congress insiders said that this is not the first time that West Bengal government or the Trinamool Congress leadership have acted proactively to ensure safe return of migrant workers while they were in danger while working abroad.

"Even when migrant workers outside West Bengal in the BJP-ruled states got attacked, they were able to return home on the initiative of the state government. This time, Mamata Banerjee's administration extended a helping hand in the Oman incident as well," a senior party leader said.

He also claimed that upon their safe return from Oman, these 11 migrant workers will be provided with alternative livelihood arrangements in the state.