Spectacular Visuals! Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat Lights Up As Devotees Gather To Perform Aarti On Dhanteras
Only the monks and devotees who had valid ID cards, issued by the UP government, were allowed to access the ghats.
In the video, the Saryu Ghat can be seen packed with pujaris and devotees, who performed the Dhanteras aarti together in the evening, creating a mesmerising visual.Watch the spectacular aarti visual here:What time is the Shubh Muhurat for Dhanteras Puja 2025?
According to the Drik Panchang, the puja muhurat will begin at 07:15 PM and end at 08:19 PM.Who is worshipped on Dhanteras?
On Dhanteras, devotees worship Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health and Ayurveda, and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Some people also light lamps in honour of Lord Yama, the god of death, to ward off untimely misfortune.Why is Dhanteras celebrated?
Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, signifies the beginning of prosperity and good health. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on this day brings wealth and fortune, while honouring Lord Dhanvantari ensures good health and longevity.
