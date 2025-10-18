Lufthansa To Cut Domestic Flights Amid Rising Costs And Taxes In Germany
Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr told local media that expenses have doubled since 2019, prompting the airline to cancel approximately 100 domestic flights per week next summer. He warned that further reductions would be inevitable if local costs are not brought under control.
Spohr noted that certain routes - including Munich–Münster/Osnabrück and Munich–Dresden - are particularly at risk, as operations on these lines have become unprofitable.
While international travel has largely recovered to pre-pandemic levels, domestic routes in Germany continue to lag behind. Business travel, in particular, remains significantly lower than before 2020. Lufthansa attributes this ongoing decline to the widespread shift toward videoconferencing, which has reduced the need for in-person meetings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment