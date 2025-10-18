GITEX GLOBAL 2025 Day 4: Cyber Resilience And Digital Sovereignty Take The Spotlight



Cybersecurity, AI trust, and quantum resilience headline Day 4 as global ministers, CISOs, and industry leaders redefine the foundations of digital security and economic transformation

High-level discussions with UAE Cyber Security Council, INTERPOL, global tech enterprises & startups explore national cyber strategies in a world of rising AI threats Global leaders unite to define the next intelligent economy through AI, data, robotics, and integrated infrastructures

Dubai, UAE – October 2025: Day 4 of GITEX GLOBAL 2025 set another benchmark for digital collaboration as policymakers, cybersecurity leaders, and innovators convened to address the most pressing question of the intelligent age – how to secure a world powered by AI and data. While cybersecurity and resilience dominated the day's discourse, the show floor remained a convergence of cutting-edge innovation across AI, cloud, data centres, robotics, and quantum computing, underlining GITEX's unrivalled breadth and impact.

As digital transformation accelerates, speakers called for a unified global response that firmly plants security, ethics, and trust at the core of AI-driven progress. The 45edition of GITEX GLOBAL continues driving business transformation and investments until tomorrow, 17 October 2025, converging more than 6,800 exhibitors, 2,000 startups, 1,200 investors, and delegations from over 180 countries at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Cyber Resilience: Building Trust in the Age of Intelligence

Opening the day's programme, H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, highlighted the significance of the gathering:“As a platform, nothing really represents the UAE's vision when it comes to technology, and the UAE's position as a convener of the world than GITEX.” His Excellency then urged governments and enterprises to prioritise AI capacity-building and risk management as key national imperatives, sharing,“We're all for proactive regulation, yet proactive regulation needs to be well-informed. We need to have agile policymaking to try to deal with the impact of AI as it evolves and manage it effectively every step of the way.”

In a defining address titled Cyber Resilience 2030: People, Policy & AI at the Core of National Security, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, outlined how the nation is advancing an integrated framework that combines governance, AI threat detection, and citizen awareness. His Excellency stressed,“The main message is to have a strong Cyber Culture across nations and society. Our people, is and will always be our first line of defense.” At the main stage, the UAE Cyber Security Council also launched the UAE's Cybersecurity Vision 2025 report. At the unveiling, His Excellency shared,“Resiliency is very important for us in the UAE, and this is reflected in the report. The focus is on capacity-building, technology exchange, partnerships, and shared innovation.”

Dr. Neal Jetton, Director of Cybercrime at INTERPOL, offered insights into the global authority's coordinated strategy against transnational cybercrime. Dr. Jetton commented,“Criminals are using AI to increase their efficiency scope and effectiveness of their operations. At INTERPOL, we bring countries together, with relevant private sector representatives, to work together on the steps needed to be effective against cybercrimes.”

Energy storage tech entrepreneur, Taavi Madiberk, CEO and Co-Founder of Skeleton Technologies, raised thought-provoking questions on the economics of AI. He said:“It's very important to bring down the cost of AI. If for the same money, you can have 40% more computing power, you can enable new applications in cancer research, climate research, new battery technologies.”

Shedding light on cyber strategies from global governments, Her Excellency Liisa-Ly Pakosta, Estonia's Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs, inspired audiences on how digital nations are fortifying themselves against AI-driven threats through collaborative frameworks and strong governance. H.E. shared:“Every cyberattack has an overspill; that's why international cooperation between researchers, cyber specialists, companies, and government is truly essential.”

Exhibitors Showcase the Future of Secure Digital Transformation

Across the exhibition halls, the momentum continued as cybersecurity leaders demonstrated how innovation and protection now go hand in hand.

Huawei commanded attention with a comprehensive showcase of 80+ solutions themed under 'All Intelligence,' which unites five transformative pillars shaping the intelligent economy – Accelerate Industrial Intelligence, Partner Park, Huawei Cloud, Intelligent Data Center, and Intelligent Campus. The company unveiled end-to-end industry solutions designed to accelerate national digital transformation for sovereign and hybrid deployments. With a view to enhancing knowledge exchange, Huawei also unveiled the ICT Skills Development Insights Report 2025 in partnership with UNESCO IITE at GITEX GLOBAL.

Demonstrations of AI-driven network automation, energy-efficient digital power systems, and advanced cybersecurity frameworks reinforced Huawei's leadership in building the digital foundations of smarter cities, resilient enterprises, and connected societies.

Critical infrastructure cybersecurity leader, OPSWAT presented its MetaDefender Optical Diode ensuring highly secure data transfer between OT/IT and the next-generation MetaDefender Kiosks, including Stand, Tower & Kiosks that offer advanced protection for critical assets.

Fortinet, a global leader in integrated AI-powered security solutions across networks, endpoints, and clouds, showcased its FortiGuard Incident Response & Readiness – a set of services that provide expert-led, intelligence-driven, and fully tailored support combining readiness, response, and continuous improvement under a predictable subscription model.

Crowdstrike presented Falcon platform, their flagship security solution. The cloud-native innovation has yielded a 98% reduction in critical vulnerabilities covering endpoint, cloud workloads, identity, data, and applications.

MoUs Strengthen Dubai's Cyber Infrastructure:

On the MoU Stage, Dubai Municipality and Fortinet International signed a strategic agreement to advance the emirate's AI-enabled cybersecurity infrastructure, supporting the development of secure digital systems and public sector transformation.

Day 5 Preview: Closing a Landmark 45th Edition

GITEX GLOBAL 2025 enters its final day tomorrow, capping a week of shaping the future of AI, cybersecurity, cloud, quantum, data centres, mobility, biotech, digital health, and future energy.

With record crowds, groundbreaking product launches, and milestone business partnerships, GITEX GLOBAL is ready to conclude on a high note, before its milestone move to Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai in 2026, running from 7-11 December.

About GITEX GLOBAL: GITEX GLOBAL, the world's largest tech and AI event, celebrates its 45th edition in 2025. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the landmark event takes place from 13-17 October at DWTC, featuring over 6,800 exhibitors, including 2,000 startups from 180 countries, alongside 1,200 investors with a combined US$1.1 trillion in assets under management (AUM) and more than 40 unicorns. Running in parallel is GITEX GLOBAL's startup showcase, Expand North Star, organised by DWTC and hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, from 12-15 October 2025 at Dubai Harbour. Converging one of the largest cohorts of growth and late-stage startups, scaleups, venture capitalists, corporate investors and startup ecosystem operators, the show positioned as the world's largest startup and investor connector event. In 2026, GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star reunite in a new home at the Dubai Exhibition Centre – Expo City Dubai, with a new format that begins on 7 December with the GITEX Scale Summit, followed by an immersive Exhibition from 8-11 December. Recognised as the world's largest technology and AI event brand, GITEX now spans 14 cities across multiple continents.