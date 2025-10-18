Michael Mann Is Likely To Experiment With AI In 'Heat 2'
In fact, he will likely be experimenting with it in his upcoming film 'Heat 2', reports 'Variety'.
Talking about the same, he said,“I don't experiment with technology gratuitously. When I have a dramatic need or esthetic need for it, then I go deep into what I need”.
“Aging and de-aging may be very important in the next film”, he said referring to the long-anticipated sequel to 'Heat' which he said on Friday during a wide-ranging masterclass that will hopefully start filming next summer.
As per 'Variety', Mann, who received the Lumiere Award from the hands of Isabelle Huppert last night, also addressed the fact that 'Heat 2' has moved from Warner Bros. to Amazon MGM-owned United Artists and producer Scott Stuber.
'Heat 2' is an“expensive movie to make, but I believe it should be made at the proper size and scale”, Mann said.“It's going to shoot in Chicago, Los Angeles, Angeles, Paraguay, and possibly some parts in Singapore”.
“People make dramas at a certain budget level, because of the costs, not because of anybody being greedy. If it was at a lower price, I could have made it anywhere. But it's complex. I can't get into all the politics of it. But we moved from Warner Brothers to Amazon and United Artists, but it will be released theatrically, in the United States, probably in about 4,000 cinemas”.
With regards to the plot of 'Heat 2', Mann said it would move back and forth in time, before and after the events of the original film.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment