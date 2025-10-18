Iranian Naval Ships Depart Baku After Joint AZIREX-2025 Exercise
The Ministry noted that Iranian naval vessels and crews belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy entered Azerbaijan's territorial waters on October 15 to take part in the exercise and proceeded to the designated meeting area.
The AZIREX-2025 drills aimed to enhance coordination between naval forces in conducting joint search and rescue operations, improve operational readiness, and strengthen regional maritime cooperation.
