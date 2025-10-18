Vigorous Dragon: China's J-10C Fighter Ready To Roar In Indonesia
This month, multiple media outlets reported that Indonesia has confirmed plans to purchase 42 J-10C fighters in a deal worth nearly US$9 billion, signaling a shift in regional defense dynamics.
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin announced that“they will be flying over Jakarta soon,” underscoring Indonesia's push to modernize its air force under President Prabowo Subianto's administration. Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said funding had been approved, though he did not specify delivery dates.
The J-10C, developed by China's Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, features advanced active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, PL-15 long-range air-to-air missiles, and composite materials comparable to 4.5-generation Western fighters. If finalized, the purchase would make Indonesia the second foreign operator after Pakistan, which reportedly used J-10Cs in recent combat against India.
The acquisition fits Indonesia's“Perisai Trisula Nusantara” (Nusantara Shield Trident) doctrine of building an integrated deterrent across its archipelagic expanse while diversifying suppliers beyond the US, Russia, and Europe.
This announcement comes as the latest addition to Indonesia's hodgepodge of fighter jet acquisition plans. Previously, Indonesia signed a contract with Turkey to purchase 48 of the latter's Kaan jet fighters, along with a separate one with France for 42 Rafale jets.
Apart from those deals, Indonesia remains a stakeholder in South Korea's KF-21 Boramae jet program, although its involvement is troubled by payment issues and potential information leaks to North Korea. Indonesia is also in talks with the US for F-15EX jets after putting its plans to purchase Russia's Su-35 on hold.
