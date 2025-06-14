Pahalgam Terror Attack: J&K LG Grants Govt Job To Wife Of Adil Hussain, Who Died Saving Tourists

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday met the family of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who was killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack while trying to save tourists, and handed over a permanent government job appointment letter to his wife, Gulnaz Akhter.

Expressing his condolences to the grieving family, LG Sinha praised Adil's extraordinary courage and sacrifice. "We had already decided earlier that we would visit Adil ji's family. The Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Ministry of Home Affairs had already extended financial assistance to them," he said.

He further stated that various state governments from across the country have also come forward to support the family, acknowledging Adil's courageous act.

"In recognition of his sacrifice, his wife has now been appointed to a permanent position in the Forest Department in Anantnag. This is a token of gratitude from the administration. We also spoke with his father, family members, and the local villagers. They voiced the need for more employment opportunities in the area, which we will certainly consider seriously," he added.

J & K Lt Gov meets Adil's family

In a post on social media platform X, the J-K LG wrote,“Met the family members of martyr Syed Adil Hussain at Anantnag. Handed over the appointment letter to his wife, Mst. Gulnaz Akhter on compassionate grounds. The whole country is proud of the bravery of Adil who sacrificed his life while protecting tourists at Pahalgam on 22nd April.”

The Pahalgam Terror Attack which took place at the Baisaran meadow, one of Kashmir's popular tourist spots claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7. It struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.