Smart Separation, Based In Toronto, Offers Neutral Family Mediation To Help Couples Reach Durable Agreements

Smart Separation, a Toronto-based provider of alternative dispute resolution, is helping couples navigate separation and divorce through confidential, solution-focused family mediation in Toronto. Led by founder Assad Bajwa, a Toronto family mediator known for a calm, practical approach, the firm guides parents and partners toward clear, durable agreements without the cost and stress of litigation.

“Families deserve a path that lowers conflict, protects children and preserves financial stability,” said Assad Bajwa, founder of Smart Separation.“As a Toronto divorce mediator, my role is to remain neutral, create a safe space for discussion and help both parties make informed decisions they can stand behind.”

Smart Separation's structured process begins with private intake and screening, ensuring mediation is appropriate and safe. From there, the mediator facilitates joint or shuttle sessions, clarifies issues, explores options and documents points of consensus with plain-language summaries. Clients commonly resolve parenting schedules, decision-making responsibilities, child support, spousal support and division of property, then proceed to obtain independent legal advice before signing a final agreement.

The firm emphasizes the practical advantages of mediation: privacy, control over outcomes, quicker timelines and lower overall costs than a court battle. Sessions can be held in person at the Toronto office or virtually to accommodate schedules and reduce stress.

Fees and Services

Smart Separation's fees are based on an hourly rate, which varies depending on the specific mediation service required. The firm offers a range of family mediation services, including divorce mediation, custody and access mediation, parenting plan mediation, child support mediation and more. The hourly structure gives families flexibility to engage only the time they need, with billing transparency at each step.

“We keep costs predictable and conversations productive,” Bajwa said.“Our focus is on practical solutions that fit a family's real life, not one-size-fits-all outcomes.”







Child-Centered, Agreement-Focused

With a child-centered lens, Smart Separation prioritizes stability and reduced conflict. Parenting plans are tailored to children's ages, school calendars and extracurricular commitments, while support terms are discussed with attention to income, special or extraordinary expenses and evolving needs. Property discussions are organized and paced to lower tension, with attention to documentation and clarity.

Neutrality and Clarity

As a neutral third party, the mediator does not represent either participant, give legal advice or take sides. Instead, the process emphasizes informed choice: the mediator provides legal information about common frameworks and options; each participant is encouraged to seek independent legal advice before signing. This approach helps parties understand implications, check fairness and finalize terms confidently.

Access and Convenience

Smart Separation serves clients across the Greater Toronto Area with weekday and select weekend availability. Virtual sessions-popular with busy professionals and co-parents-allow participants to join from separate locations while maintaining the integrity and confidentiality of the process.

About Smart Separation

Smart Separation is a Toronto-based family mediation service dedicated to helping families resolve disputes respectfully and efficiently. Founded by Assad Bajwa, the firm offers neutral guidance on parenting plans, custody and access, child support, spousal support and property division. Through clear structure, empathetic facilitation and a focus on durable agreements, Smart Separation helps families move forward with dignity.