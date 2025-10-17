Madmuscles Reach New Heights 1 Million Downloads On Google Play

MadMuscles, a fitness app by AmoApps Limited, located in Strovolos, Nicosia, Cyprus, managed to hit 1 million downloads on Google Play in August 2025. Upon reaching this milestone, the MadMuscles app entered the top-100 health and fitness apps, and it still has something more to achieve!

This constant progress of the solution showcases not only the trust of users but also the ability of its team to ensure effective traction for the business project.

Key Achievements



1,000,000+ installs on Google Play

Top-100 best Health & Fitness App as of the day of publication.

The average rating of 4.4★+ on iOS and 4.5★ on Android, with 44k and 59k reviews respectively.

Top-60 the best Health & Fitness apps according to AppBrain #1 men's fitness app on Google Play based on the number of Google Play downloads in 2024.

How the Mad Muscles App Achieved These Heights

Launched in 2020 by AmoApps Limited, the MadMuscles app managed to gain popularity among a wide audience rather quickly. MadMuscles reviews suggest that these achievements become possible thanks to constant growth, improvements, and updates. It should also be noted that MadMuscles has always had steady positions in the rankings of Google Play, App Store, and AppBrain.

Additionally, the solution quickly attracted its target audience thanks to its simplicity and personalized training programs. By ensuring high-level user engagement, the team established a growing demand for the app.

MadMuscles Reviews

As we see from MadMuscles reviews, users are mostly satisfied with what they get after the download. On Google Play, for instance, MadMuscles has 59k reviews, and the average rating is 4.6 stars.

What are the specific features users like most? Here's an example of a review:

“The training program is good, and the support team is professional. I purchased the app and was charged more money. I requested a refund, and two days after the request, they were already refunded, given that it was the weekend. I wanted to purchase the Tai Chi training, but I received a strength program. It's not bad. The problem is that I didn't start training immediately after installing the app, but after two weeks, and the training started on day 15, being harder. But I started to like it.." (source: Google Play)

This, and other reviews, showcase not only users' trust in the app itself but also their great enjoyment with such features as personalization, progress tracking, and adjustment of training programs.

Who Stands Behind This Success



Developer: AmoApps Limited

Launched in 2020

Available for both iOS and Android, in 19+ languages All age categories are considered

We should praise the developer for applying a personalized approach and various smart innovations, like AI-based quizzes and real online fitness trainers. This technology-driven method enables users to completely rebuild their lifestyles.

Future Prospects

The fact that the MadMuscles app holds the leading position in digital markets is the best proof of its constant growth and increasing user demand. Currently, the team behind the project is working on the launch of a new adaptive training program for war veterans. It seems that there's vast room for improvement, and new features and functions should be expected.

About MadMuscles

MadMuscles is a mobile fitness app offering personalized workouts and meal plans. Developed by AmoApps Limited, the app uses AI-based coaching and habit-forming tools to support long-term fitness success. Available globally on Android and iOS.