Bitcoin Falls Below $105,000, Pulling MSTR Lower XRP And Solana Drop Amid Banking Jitters
Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $105,000 in early trade Friday, extending Thursday's selloff that was fueled by growing concerns over the stability of the U.S. regional banking sector. The decline weighed on crypto-linked equities, including Michael Saylor-backed Strategy (MSTR), which trades like a Bitcoin proxy.
Bitcoin was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits on Friday morning, followed by MSTR's stock and Ripple's XRP token. Bitcoin's price dropped nearly 6% in the past 24 hours to around $104,800, according to CoinGecko data. However, retail sentiment on Stocktwits shifted to 'neutral' from 'bullish' territory as message volume remained at 'high' levels.
MSTR's stock fell as much as 1.7% in premarket trading, reflecting broader market caution. Retail sentiment around the stock improved slightly to 'bearish' from 'extremely bearish' territory, with chatter climbing from 'normal' to 'high' levels in the past day.
Meanwhile, altcoins also came under pressure. Solana (SOL) and XRP each declined more than 8% over the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. Retail sentiment around Solana's token stayed in 'neutral' territory amid 'high' levels of chatter, while sentiment toward XRP fell to 'neutral' from 'bullish' with chatter easing slightly but remaining at 'high' levels.
