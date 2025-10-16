Sage Potash Announces Annual General And Special Meeting Results And Confirms Shares For Debt Transaction
|MOTIONS
|NUMBER OF SHARES
|PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
|FOR
|AGAINST
| WITHELD /
ABSTAIN
|FOR
|AGAINST
| WITHELD /
ABSTAIN
|Setting Number of Directors
|12,555,482
|4,388
|N/A
|99.97%
|0.03%
|N/A
|Election of Directors:
|
|(i) Peter Hogendoorn
|8,135,130
|N/A
|444,500
|94.82%
|N/A
|5.18%
|(ii) Gordon Ellis
|7,793,600
|N/A
|786,030
|90.84%
|N/A
|9.16%
|(iii) Matthew Lechtzier
|7,835,600
|N/A
|744,030
|91.33%
|N/A
|8.67%
|(iv) David Reid
|7,835,600
|N/A
|744,030
|91.33%
|N/A
|8.67%
|(v) Stockwell Day
|8,322,630
|N/A
|257,000
|97.00%
|N/A
|3.00%
|Appointment of Auditor
|12,555,482
|N/A
|4,388
|99.97%
|N/A
|0.03%
|Approval of Stock Option Plan Amendments
|8,399,795
|179,835
|N/A
|97.90%
|2.10%
|N/A
|Ratification of Stock Option Grants (by disinterested shareholders)
|7,507,740
|191,835
|N/A
|97.51%
|2.49%
|N/A
Sage Potash further confirms that, following its May 16, 2025 news release announcing certain shares for debt transactions (the " Shares for Debt News Release ") and subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "), the Company is only proceeding at this time with issuing 500,000 common shares at the deemed price of $0.27 per share as disclosed in the Shares for Debt News Release following a shares for debt agreement date of May 16, 2025, resulting in the settlement of a total of $135,000. This shares for debt transaction is with one creditor that is not a 'Non-Arm's Length Party' to the Company within the meaning of TSXV policies. The 500,000 common shares being issued under this shares for debt transaction will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.
About Sage Potash Corp.
Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) is dedicated to the development of its flagship Sage Plain Potash Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah. With a large and high-grade resource base, the Company is advancing toward its goal of establishing a secure and sustainable domestic potash production platform in the United States. Sage Potash is committed to food security, environmental stewardship, and creating value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.
For more information, please visit: .
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Peter Hogendoorn - Chief Executive Officer; (604) 764-2158
Rod Reum - Chief Financial Officer
Legal Disclaimer:
