13-Year-Old From California Named America's Top Young Scientist For Inventing Innovative Fall Detection Home Safety System

MENAFN - 3BL) ST. PAUL, Minn. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., October 16, 2025 /3BL/ --3M (@3M) and Discovery Education (@DiscoveryEd) named Kevin Tang, an 8grader at Cedarlane Academy of the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District in Hacienda Heights, California, as the winner of the 2025 3M Young Scientist Challenge, the nation's premier middle school science competition. Kevin distinguished himself with a novel fall detection device that can accelerate emergency responses to falls among older adults at home, even in the dark. As the grand prize winner, he received a $25,000 cash prize and the prestigious title of "America's Top Young Scientist."

Kevin spent the last four months competing against nine other finalists and ultimately secured himself the win during final Challenge events at 3M global headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Oct. 13 and 14. The finalists had to navigate a series of scientific tasks and were evaluated on their communication and presentation skills, ingenuity, innovative thinking, application of STEM principles, demonstration of passion and research, and the ability to inspire others.

Kevin's custom in-home device uses video analysis and smart alerts to protect older adults in their homes. It can recognize falls with high accuracy, even at night. Research from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that falls are the leading cause of injury among 1 in 4 older adults annually, or over 14 million people. Kevin created an algorithm that analyzes video input to identify falls and triggers alerts to loved ones via a corresponding smart phone application. His new solution advances current offerings on the market through the ability to capture imagery at night and provide around-the-clock monitoring. The device can also detect irregular movements while the individual is walking, which could be a symptom of a stroke.

"By tapping into their curiosity and reimagining what's possible, these impressive finalists have developed solutions to real-world problems," said Torie Clarke, 3M's executive vice president and chief public affairs officer. "Year after year, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge demonstrates the power of science to create positive impact and emphasizes that the next great innovation can come from anywhere. We are so proud of this year's competitors and can't wait to see what they accomplish next."

Each 3M Young Scientist Challenge finalist is paired with a 3M scientist who mentors and works with them one-on-one over the summer to transform their ideas from concept to prototype. This year's winner was paired with Dr. Mark Gilbertson, research specialist, robotics and AI, Advanced Materials and Transportation.

"Kevin's journey into the world of falls and strokes was sparked by personal experiences, and it's inspiring to see how he's using that to make a difference," said Dr. Gilbertson. "His project is a powerful reminder of how science can be both personal and universal. I hope he continues diving deeper into robotics and AI – his potential in these fields is immense."

The second and third place winners from the 2025 3M Young Scientist Challenge also receive special recognition, including a $1,000 prize. This year's runners-up are:



Amaira Srivastava from Gilbert, AZ, a 9th grader at Arizona College Prep High School of the Chandler Unified School District Anirudh Rao from Lone Tree, CO, an 8th grader at STEM School Highlands Ranch of the Douglas County School District

The remaining top finalists from the 2025 3M Young Scientist Challenge in alphabetical order by last name, are:



Shrey Arora from Collierville, TN, a 9th grader at Collierville High School of Collierville Schools

Divyam Desai from Frisco, TX, an 8th grader at Lamar and Norma Hunt Middle School of the Frisco Independent School District

Kiyara Gunawardena from Temecula, CA, a 6th grader at iShine Student Center of Springs Charter Schools

Isha Marla from Portland, OR, a 9th grader at Jesuit High School

Reanna Bhuyan Patel from Princeton, NJ, a 9th grader at Princeton Day School

Sheyna Patel from Longwood, FL, a 9th grader at Orlando Science High School of Orange County Public Schools Aniket Sarkar from Folsom, CA, an 8th grader at Sacramento Country Day School

"We are incredibly proud to continue our longstanding collaboration with 3M. During the tenure of this powerful partnership, the nation's best and brightest have created innovative solutions to the world's most complex problems. Congratulations to Kevin and each of the finalists. Your fantastic work gives me great hope for the future," said Amy Nakamoto, executive vice president of corporate partnerships and marketing at Discovery Education.

Now in its 18th year, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge continues to inspire and challenge middle school students to think creatively and apply the power of STEM to discover real-world solutions. Former America's Top Young Scientists have given TED Talks, filed patents, founded nonprofits, and made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. These young innovators have also been named TIME Magazine's Kid of the Year; featured in The New York Times Magazine, Forbes, and Business Insider; and appeared on national television programs such as Good Morning America, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and more. In addition, a 3M Young Scientist Challenge Alumni Network was formed in fall 2022 and includes more than 100 former challenge winners, finalists, and mentors, who take part in networking opportunities and more.

The award-winning competition supplements the 3M and Discovery Education program Young Scientist Lab, which provides no-cost dynamic digital resources for students, teachers, and families to explore, transform, and innovate the world around them. All the resources are also available on Discovery Education Experience, the essential companion for engaged PreK-12 classrooms.

To download images from the 2025 science competition, click here. To learn more about the 3M Young Scientist Challenge and meet this year's winners and finalists, visit youngscientistlab.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M/news.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art, PreK-12, digital solutions help educators engage all students and support higher academic achievement. Through award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools that are effective, engaging, and easy to use, Discovery Education helps educators deliver powerful learning experiences. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Through partnerships with districts, states, and trusted organizations, Discovery Education empowers teachers with essential edtech solutions that inspire curiosity, build confidence, and accelerate learning. Learn more at .