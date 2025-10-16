403
Shannon's Fall Fine Art Auction On October 30Th Showcases An Exceptional Lineup Of 159 Artworks
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Milford, CT, USA, October 16, 2025 -- Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers will present their annual Fall Fine Art Auction on Thursday, October 30th at 6pm Eastern Time, showcasing an exceptional lineup of 159 works by American and European masters and contemporary artists.
"This auction brings together a vibrant mix of styles, periods, and price points," said Sandra Germain, Managing Partner at Shannon's. "We're thrilled to offer works by historic fresh-to-market discoveries and contemporary favorites."
The cover lot is a rare, early William Trost Richards dated 1876, depicting a mother and child collecting leaves in an autumn landscape. The rich fall colors of the painting are amplified by the soft light of the setting sun and a small crescent moon in the sky. Richards, an American Pre-Raphaelite, was known for his attention to detail and truth-to-nature Ruskinian approach.
Mother and Child in an Autumn Landscape is easily a masterpiece from this period in Richard's oeuvre. This fresh to the market example has never been offered for sale at auction before. The painting carries a $150,000-250,000 estimate and is sure to attract interest from both private collectors and public institutions.
Another highlight of 19th century American landscape painting offered is a Jasper F. Cropsey depicting Autumn at Greenwood Lake. Offered at an estimate of $80,000-120,000, this painting is typical of Cropsey's best works. The artist first visited Greenwood Lake in 1843 and it became a favored subject for the remainder of his career.
In the 19th century American landscape category, other featured lots include a classic William Harnett still-life titled The Argus from 1878 and estimated at $40,000-60,000; a John Williamson, Passing Shower, Upper Valley of the Connecticut River from 1870, estimated at $30,000-50,000; and an Elliott Daingerfield, The Golden Hour of Day, estimated at $20,000-30,000.
Other landscapes by David Johnson, Levi Wells Prentice, John Bunyan Bristol, Hugh Bolton Jones, Alexander Wyant, and Thomas Doughty are also included.
Bidding will be available by phone, absentee, and online through shannons. Previews are available by appointment at Shannon's Milford gallery beginning on October 20th, weekdays from 11am-6pm Eastern Time, through October 29th; and Saturday, October 25th, from 10-3.
For more information about the upcoming auction visit shannons or contact the gallery at [email protected] or by phone at 203-877-1711.
