So Others Might Eat (SOME) Board Announced President And CEO Ralph Boyd's Retirement

Washington, DC, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- So Others Might Eat (SOME)'s Board of Directors announced that after 5 years of service President and CEO Ralph Boyd is retiring from SOME. Ralph is a long-time passionate leader in our region's housing and human services community. Board Chair Evelyn Miller shared the news with staff and partners recently, marking the beginning of a thoughtful leadership transition process.

"Ralph has been a steady and inspiring leader, guiding SOME through times of change and challenge, with clarity and compassion. His commitment to whole person care has strengthened our programs and deepened our impact across the city. We are grateful for his service and proud of the strong foundation he leaves for the future." - Evelyn Miller, Board Chair

For the last five years, Ralph has guided SOME with a deep commitment to whole person care, financial sustainability, and community engagement. Under his leadership, SOME expanded to serve all 8 Wards of the District with new supportive service affordable housing opening in Ward 3 and continued serving meals every day including through the COVID-19 pandemic and major dining room renovations.

"Serving as CEO of SOME over the past five years has been one of the greatest honors of my career. I am deeply proud of what we have accomplished together to expand housing, health care, and hope for our community. I leave confident in the strength of our team and the enduring impact of our mission," – Ralph Boyd.

To ensure a seamless transition, SOME's Board of Directors has unanimously approved the appointment of longstanding leader and COO Troy Swanda as the Interim CEO, who has faithfully served the organization for over 25 years. The Board also has formed a CEO Search Committee and is launching a full executive search process to ensure the hiring of a new leader who shares SOME's commitment to aiding and comforting our most vulnerable neighbors while helping them break the cycle of poverty and homelessness.

SOME remains strong and well-positioned to support our region's most vulnerable, with a committed staff, engaged partners, and a community that believes in housing and opportunity for all. The Board and leadership team will continue to share updates in the coming months.

