TSMC reports surge in its profits in third quarter of 2025
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) posted a 39.1% year-on-year increase in third-quarter profits for 2025, reaching record levels thanks to surging demand for AI chips, according to reports.
The company’s net income climbed to 452.3 billion new Taiwan dollars ($14.75 billion), surpassing market expectations and setting a new high, based on TSMC’s financial statements.
Revenues also exceeded forecasts, rising 30.3% annually to $32.3 billion in the third quarter. Growth was largely driven by the company’s high-performance computing segment, which includes 5G and AI-related applications.
TSMC reported that 74% of its wafer sales in the quarter came from advanced chips, defined as those with diameters of 7 nanometers or smaller. Smaller nanometer designs in semiconductor technology provide higher processing power and improved efficiency.
“In the third quarter, shipments of 3-nanometer accounted for 23% of total wafer revenue; 5-nanometer accounted for 37%; 7-nanometer accounted for 14%,” the company stated.
