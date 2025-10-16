Aramex Rolls Out Electronic Boxes In Partnership With Bahrain Post, Transforming Package Delivery In The Kingdom



Strategic partnership introduces automated parcel collection system, eliminating delivery delays and enhancing customer convenience. The electronic boxes are owned by Bahrain Post and powered by Aramex's logistics technology and infrastructure, enabling secure, real-time tracked delivery.

Manama, Bahrain;October 2025: Aramex, the leading global provider of logistics and transportation solutions, has partnered with Bahrain Post to launch the country's first comprehensive electronic boxes network. The parcel collection system promises to eliminate traditional delivery hindrances for consumers and businesses alike.

The electronic boxes deployment comes at a time of unprecedented growth in regional e-commerce, with online retail sales in the GCC expected to reach $50 billion by 2025.Surging online shopping and consequent increase in parcel volumes, have sparked the need for automated, contactless, and more accessible delivery terminals to optimize last-mile delivery.

Bahrain Post's electronic boxes handle packages making them a critical component of Bahrain's evolving logistics ecosystem. Industry analysts project that automated parcel collection systems could reduce delivery costs by up to 30% while significantly increasing customer satisfaction rates.

Unlike conventional delivery methods that require customers to be available during specific hours or wait in postal queues, electronic boxes allow complete flexibility. Parcels can be collected at more flexible times from strategically located secure units across the country. Advanced real-time tracking technology provides users with instant notifications and complete shipment visibility through integrated mobile applications.

Yanal Anz, General Manager, Aramex Bahrain said:“Aramex is at the forefront of building smart logistics infrastructure in the region. Our collaboration with Bahrain Post reflects a shared commitment to upgrading national delivery systems with smart, tech-driven solutions and a transformative moment for logistics in the Kingdom of Bahrain and demonstrates our commitment to pioneering smart infrastructure solutions across the Middle East. By combining our technological expertise with Bahrain Post's extensive national network, we are improving convenience while setting a new standard for customer-centric delivery solutions in the region.”