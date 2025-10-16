403
Brown University Refuses to Endorse Trump’s Academic Funding Compact
(MENAFN) Brown University President Christina Paxson officially declined on Wednesday to endorse a federal compact from the Trump administration that ties research funding priority to compliance with specific higher education policies. Paxson cited profound concerns that the agreement threatens academic freedom and institutional independence.
In a formal letter addressed to Education Secretary Linda McMahon and White House officials May Mailman and Vincent Haley, Paxson stated she worries the compact’s conditions "would restrict academic freedom and undermine the autonomy of Brown’s governance."
The document, titled “A Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education,” urged nine prestigious universities to limit international undergraduate enrollment to 15%, ban consideration of race or sex in admissions and hiring decisions, and adopt gender definitions strictly aligned with biological sex.
This stance comes after Brown secured a $50 million federal agreement in July to restore funding for its medical and health sciences research programs and resolve ongoing federal reviews.
Paxson affirmed that Brown remains dedicated to the July funding deal, which she said protects the university’s foundational principles "in ways that the compact — in any form — fundamentally would not."
While emphasizing Brown’s willingness to collaborate with federal authorities, Paxson highlighted that the existing agreement underscores "the government’s lack of authority to dictate our curriculum or the content of academic speech — a principle that is not reflected in the Compact."
She also criticized the compact’s suggestion that future research grants might be contingent on political or ideological alignment rather than scientific excellence.
"Therefore, while we value our long-held and well-regarded partnership with the federal government, Brown is respectfully declining to join the Compact," Paxson concluded.
