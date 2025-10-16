Colliers Expands Tampa Bay Industrial Team With New Hire Tom Quinlan

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 15, 2025 10:51 am - Quinlan joins Colliers, forming the Kidd Hewitt Quinlan Industrial Team

Colliers has hired industrial real estate broker Tom Quinlan as vice president. Quinlan will partner with Kyle Kidd and Dominic Hewitt on the industrial services team to form the Kidd Hewitt Quinlan Industrial Team. Quinlan will focus on properties across the West Florida markets.

“The addition of Tom Quinlan marks a very exciting step forward for Colliers' industrial platform in West and Central Florida,” said Matt Siegel, executive managing director and market leader for West Florida.“His industry expertise, strong institutional relationships and superior client service will be instrumental to our already strong industrial team.”

Before joining Colliers, Quinlan was part of CBRE's West Florida Industrial team, where he played a key role in servicing a 12 million-square-foot portfolio, representing multiple institutional clients on their assets.

“I'm thrilled to partner with Kyle and Dominic to scale a best-in-class leasing platform,” said Quinlan.“I'm looking forward to leveraging the strength of Colliers' Tampa office to deliver data-driven strategy and on-the-ground canvassing. As opportunities transition from leasing to disposition, we are very excited to work with Robyn Hurrell [Colliers executive vice president, industrial capital markets] and our capital markets colleagues to finish the play.”

Since joining Colliers in early 2025 as a team to bolster the West/Central Florida industrial leasing platform, Kyle Kidd and Dominic Hewitt have won more than 1 million square feet of listings in seven submarkets.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Tom to the team,” said Kidd, vice president at Colliers.“He brings exceptional market knowledge, strong client relationships and an institutional leasing background that aligns with our commitment to delivering value to our clients. His experience, professionalism and energy will make an immediate impact. I'm eager to see what we can accomplish together as we continue to grow.”

About Colliers

