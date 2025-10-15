403
Tuchel Laughs Off Good-Humoured 'Stick' From Fans
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Manager Thomas Tuchel laughed off taunts from England fans as“British humour” after his team smashed Latvia 5-0 to become the first European side to book a place at next year's World Cup.
Harry Kane's first-half double in Riga on Tuesday, along with goals from Anthony Gordon, Eberechi Eze and a Maksims Tonisevs own goal, guaranteed England a place at the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.
Tuchel was on the receiving end of light-hearted chants from the travelling fans who were responding to the German's criticism of the atmosphere during Thursday's 3-0 friendly win over Wales at Wembley.
He was subjected to taunts of“We sing when we want” and“Are we loud enough for you?”.
“I got a bit of stick today, in the first half, pretty much in every song,” said Tuchel.
“So fair enough. Well done. I take it and good humour, good sense of humour.
“They had a reason today from my last comments and I guess that's fair enough. I got a bit of stick and I found it quite creative.
“It made me smile and this is how it has to be. It's British humour and I surely can take it. No harm done.”
Tuchel, whose contract runs until the end of the World Cup, said vocal support from fans was vital as the team chases a first major trophy since 1966.
“It's so important. They are here and I said the support in Serbia was brilliant, and we are very sure the support in America (at the World Cup) will be absolutely brilliant,” he said.“We need it. It makes such a difference if you go out as a player or as a coach and you see the fans behind the team and singing.
“We want to make them proud, we want to make them happy. They should be happy to watch us and they should be able to identify with how we play.
“We are on our way to build something and top performance from them.”
England's victory in Riga made it six wins from six in Group K and they now have an unassailable seven-point lead over second-placed Albania, with two games remaining.
The draw for the group stage of the World Cup will be held in Washington on December 5.
