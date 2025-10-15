Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market Forecasted To Achieve US $0 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market In 2025?

In recent years, the market size for low temperature powder coatings has experienced consistent growth. The market is predicted to increase from $0 billion in 2024 to $0 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. Factors such as environmental laws, energy conservation, the expansion of industrial and manufacturing sectors, advancements in furniture and appliances, and the efficiency of powder coatings have contributed to growth during the historic period.

The market size for low temperature powder coatings is anticipated to witness significant expansion in the coming years. By 2029, the market is projected to reach $0 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The predicted growth during this forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as green building methods, ICT, lightweighting in automotive sector, renewable energy use, and corrosion control. The major trends anticipated during this period consist of the integration of digital printing, advanced methods of surface protection, sustainable and green manufacturing practices, energy-effective production, and the inclusion of nanotechnology.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market?

The surge in demand for less curing time and reduced curing temperatures has propelled the low-temperature powder coatings market's growth. For example, many powder coatings, like thermoset powders, require 390 °F (200 °C) for 10 to 15 minutes or 10 to 30 minutes to cure properly. Teknos states that the curing temperature for polyester-based powder coatings is 160 °C for 10 minutes, while epoxy polyester-based powder coating requires 145 °C for the same duration. The variance in curing temperature and time between regular powder coating and low-temperature powder coating stands around 40 °C to 65 °C and a difference in time of about 5 to 6 minutes. These reduced curing times and temperatures have provided great benefit to the end-user industry, thereby fuelling the low-temperature powder coatings market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Low Temperature Powder Coatings Industry?

Major players in the Low Temperature Powder Coatings include:

. PPG Industries Inc.

. AkzoNobel N.V.

. Axalta Coating Systems LLC

. Jotun A/S

. Teknos Group Oy

. Tulip Paints

. Protech Powder Coatings Inc.

. Platinum Phase SDN BHD

. CIN Industrial Coatings S.L.

. Keyland Polymer Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market?

In an effort to compete more effectively in the low temperature powder coatings market, dominant companies are focusing on the production of inventive offerings such as PPG ENVIRO-PRIME EPIC 200R coatings. The unique selling point of these electrocoat products lie in curative properties at lesser temperatures compared to rival solutions, which contributes to ecological sustainability by allowing clients to utilize less energy and lower their CO2 emissions. This was evidenced in June 2023 when PPG, an American coatings manufacturer, introduced their PPG ENVIRO-PRIME EPIC 200R coatings. These e-coat products, not only cure at reduced temperatures compared to their competitors, but also promote environmental sustainability by enabling less energy consumption and decreased CO2 byproducts during the manufacturing process.

What Segments Are Covered In The Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market Report?

The low temperature powder coatingsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Resin: Acrylic, Polyurethane, Polyester & Polyester Hybrids, Epoxy & Epoxy Hybrids, Other Resins

2) By Substrate Type: Non-Metal, Metal

3) By End-Use Industry: Furniture, Appliances, Automotive, Architectural, Retail, Electronics, Medical, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Acrylic: Thermosetting Acrylics, Thermoplastic Acrylics

2) By Polyurethane: Aliphatic Polyurethane, Aromatic Polyurethane

3) By Polyester & Polyester Hybrids: Pure Polyester, Polyester Or Epoxy Hybrids, Specialty Polyesters

4) By Epoxy & Epoxy Hybrids: Pure Epoxy, Epoxy Or Polyester Hybrids

5) By Other Resins: Thermoplastic Resins, Functional Resins, Specialty Resins For Specific Applications

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Low Temperature Powder Coatings Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in the low temperature powder coatings sector and is anticipated to remain the most rapidly growing region. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

