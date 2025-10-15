RCBC Bank Philippines Onboards Adrenalin Max 2.0 To Power Future-Ready, Connected Talent Journeys

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCBC Bank Philippines today announced it is onboarding to Adrenalin Max 2.0, extending a partnership that spans more than a decade to deliver a unified, future-ready talent experience and automate HR operations at scale. The program will support 7,900+ employees across 450+ branches nationwide, including frontline and knowledge workers.









With Max 2.0, RCBC will onboard Adrenalin's unified talent experience platform across Talent Acquisition, Talent Development, Talent Operations and Talent Remuneration. With platform configurability and extended capabilities, RCBC can contextualize the employee experience, reducing manual efforts while enhancing compliance and control. The program also reflects RCBC's vision to make employee experience as modern as its customer-facing innovations.

Enabling Connected Talent Journeys for Employees

Adrenalin Max 2.0 will offer RCBC's nationwide workforce a simpler, faster and intuitive talent experience. This includes day-one onboarding, shift planning across branches, intuitive self-service, accurate PH-compliant payroll, goal tracking, and training management - all accessible across digital channels. This translates to clearer career paths, agile operations and consistent experiences empowering employees to build trust and engagement across customers.

Empowering HR as a Growth Partner

HR teams have unified data to accelerate high-volume hiring, enable policy-aware workflows, and apply insights for staffing, compliance and skill readiness across a large, distributed branch network. This reduces significant manual grunt work, shortens hiring cycles, and lifts service readiness - empowering HR to move away from operations and become a strategic growth partner to focus on workforce design, culture and skills.

Strategic Partnership for next phase of growth

Speaking on the occasion, Rowena Subido, First Senior Vice President & Group CHRO, RCBC Bank Philippines said,“Across more than a decade with Adrenalin, we've built a resilient HR backbone. Onboarding to Adrenalin Max 2.0 elevates that foundation with enhanced capabilities that personalizes every employee journey from candidate to alumni. By unifying data and automating routine work, our HR teams can focus on workforce readiness and service excellence. Most importantly, empowered employees drive better customer experiences - fuelling RCBC's next phase of growth.”

Echoing this spirit of partnership, Srinivasa Bharathy, Managing Director & CEO, Adrenalin added,“RCBC's decade-long partnership with Adrenalin is a testament to our unwavering customer-centricity and co-innovation. With Adrenalin Max 2.0, we're reimagining employee experiences for the new age talent economy, enabling connected talent journeys with enterprise-grade governance to everyday work. The Philippines is a strategic market for us and we're deepening local investments in product, partners, and talent to deliver future-ready employee experiences. Together with RCBC, we aim to set a new benchmark for talent experience that powers service excellence and drives sustainable growth.”

Adrenalin helps enterprise HR leaders to create connected talent experiences and automate HR processes with AI to empower them to become a strategic growth partner. Adrenalin Max 2.0 unifies Talent Acquisition, Development, Operations, Remuneration, and Engagement on a configurable platform built for fastest time-to-value, enterprise guardrails for AI agents and offered in an intuitive UX enabling faster adoption. NAVI, our digital talent hub, brings native AI agents and digital experts to automate repetitive but critical HR tasks. Trusted by 2000+ enterprises worldwide with payroll compliant across 40+ countries, Adrenalin has global presence across Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and United States.

RCBC (Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation) is one of the top banks in the Philippines. Currently ranked as the fifth largest privately owned bank in the country, RCBC offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses nationwide for 65 years and counting.

Recognized as the Best Bank for Digital and Best Bank for Customer Experience, RCBC continues to drive innovation through customer-focused, technology-driven solutions. The bank is a proud member of the Yuchengco Group of Companies (YGC), one of Southeast Asia's most established conglomerates. To learn more, visit

