UAE Fines, Shuts Down Unlicensed Education Centre For Serious Violations

A training centre operating illegally in one of the UAE's emirates has been shut down and penalised by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The managers have also been referred to the Public Prosecution for engaging in unlicensed educational activities. Authorities announced on Wednesday that legal fines were also imposed on the centre for multiple violations.

According to the Ministry, inspection teams detected serious violations at the centre and found that it was conducting unlicensed educational programmes, admitting students without necessary approvals, and running an unlicensed nursery. It was also found to be promoting unaccredited courses online.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation's (Mohre) inspection team also detected other violations, including breaches of public safety and the employment of unlicensed workers. The Ministry of Higher Education indicated that it has taken the necessary measures against the school and its administrators, in cooperation with Mohre, the Ministry of Education, and the emirate's Department of Economic Development.

The ministry noted that it is cooperating with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government to block the accounts and websites used by the centre to promote its programmes.

The centre was fined and closed pending the issuance of the required licences. Those responsible were referred to the emirate's Public Prosecution on charges of operating without a license and advertising and promoting unaccredited educational programs.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research reiterated its commitment to protecting students from unlicensed educational operators and ensuring that all institutions in the UAE meet accreditation and quality standards.

The Ministry affirmed that it will continue to monitor and track violators and impose relevant penalties, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations in the country. This is part of its efforts to strengthen oversight mechanisms for higher education institutions and training centres in the country. It noted that the proactive oversight system and governance frameworks it consistently implements aim to protect students, ensure the quality of academic, vocational, and training program outcomes, and enhance community confidence in the national education system.

The authority urged parents and students to verify the licensing and accreditation status of any educational or training institution through its website or by contacting the Customer Happiness Centre at 800511.