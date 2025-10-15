Binghatti Leads The Market In 2025 Year-To-Date Handovers And Unit Sales



Binghatti's seven delivered projects in 2025 account for more than 20% of all new project completions in Dubai Year-to-date, Binghatti has launched 13 new projects with a GDV of more than AED 12 billion

Dubai, UAE -October 2025 – Binghatti Holding Ltd. (“Binghatti Holding”), one of the UAE's fastest-growing real estate developers, announced strong year-to-date sales performance and the successful launch of multiple high-value developments across Dubai, making the company the top seller of residential units in the Emirate by volume.

Binghatti sold nearly 12,000 residential units across its portfolio year-to-date in 2025, making it the leading real estate developer by number of units sold in the sub-AED 2 million segment, according to DXB Interact, a Dubai real estate data aggregator.

Year-to-date, Binghatti has also launched 13 new projects with a combined Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately AED 12.28 billion (USD 3.3 billion). Collectively, these projects comprise more than 8,200 residential units and a sellable area exceeding 6.2 million square feet. The seven developments completed during the same period account for more than 20% of all new project completions in Dubai year to date, according to Property Monitor data.

Binghatti Holding unveiled on July 25 its latest landmark development, Flare 01 and Flare 02, two architecturally distinct residential towers in the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle. About 95% of the units were sold within the first 90 days of high-profile simultaneous launch events in Egypt and Dubai. Flare 01 boasts 844 units across a total sellable area of 746,386 sq. ft. and a Gross Development Value (GDV) of AED 1.24 billion. Meanwhile, Flare 02 features 613 units with a sellable area of 539,812 sq. ft. and a GDV of AED 915 million.

Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding, commented:

“Binghatti's position as the market leader for sales volume transactions year to date reflects the success and trust within our vertically integrated business model, which has allowed us to become one of the most agile market players and deliver projects within record timelines. The market's enthusiastic response to our flagship projects including Binghatti Flare 01 and Flare 02 highlights both our financial stability and our ability to deliver consistent value across a broad array of segments. As demand accelerates in the AED 1 million to AED 3 million property range, where most of our developments are concentrated, we are strategically positioned to capture sustained growth and deliver long-term returns to our stakeholders.”

Binghatti's AED 80 billion development portfolio currently includes around 38,000 units under development across 38+ projects in prime Dubai locations, including Downtown, Business Bay, Jumeirah Village Circle, and Meydan, as well as flagship branded residences developed in collaboration with luxury partners Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob & Co.

The company's development pipeline was further reinforced by the recent acquisition of 8.2 million sq. ft. mega plot in Nad Al Sheba 1, which will host Binghatti's first master-planned community, with a projected development value exceeding AED 25 billion.

Binghatti's H1 2025 net profit more than tripled to AED 1.82 billion, driven by sustained demand for Dubai real estate. The Group's total sales reached AED 8.8 billion, with revenue rising 189% year-on-year to AED 6.3 billion.

About Binghatti Holding Ltd.:

Binghatti Holding Ltd. is a renowned Emirati brand in the real estate development sector, holding a leading position with a portfolio exceeding 80 projects valued at over AED 80 billion. Binghatti Holding is led by Chairman Muhammad BinGhatti, whose innovative vision aims to deliver luxurious projects that reflect refined artistic taste and high standards in design and quality.

Binghatti Holding has successfully delivered more than 12,500 residential since inception, achieving remarkable milestones in collaboration with global brands such as Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob & Co. Binghatti Holding continues to expand its real estate portfolio to meet the growing market demands, focusing on delivering residential projects that elevate the level of luxury in Dubai.