403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Binghatti Leads The Market In 2025 Year-To-Date Handovers And Unit Sales
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Binghatti recorded sales of 11,935 units year to date in 2025
-
Binghatti's seven delivered projects in 2025 account for more than 20% of all new project completions in Dubai
Year-to-date, Binghatti has launched 13 new projects with a GDV of more than AED 12 billion
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment