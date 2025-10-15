VIDEO - CEO Clips: ATEX Resources: Advancing A Major Copper-Gold Discovery In Chile

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - ATEX Resources (TSXV: ATX) (OTCQB: ATXRF) - ATEX Resources is gaining attention for its large-scale, high-grade copper-gold Valeriano project in Chile. With its sixth and largest drill program underway, the company is building momentum at a time when global copper demand is at historic highs. Chile's rich mining history and commitment to copper growth offers ATEX several advantages and is a name to watch.



