Rutte Assures NATO's Full Support For UDCG Format

MENAFN - UkrinForm) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated this at the opening of the 31st meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in Brussels on Wednesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Since its inception, the UDCG has been the backbone of our collective support for Ukraine. This body and the equipment it delivers to the battlefield are a clear demonstration of the international community's support for Ukraine," Rutte said.

He said that he had discussed with the defense ministers of the United Kingdom and Germany how NATO can best help the UDCG, adding that NATO's staff will provide all necessary support.

Rutte stressed that NATO's assistance will cover a wide range of areas, from providing a platform for meetings to sharing the best available data and analysis.

"I look forward to working with all of you to ensure our support for Ukraine is as predictable and as impactful as possible," he said.

Rutte said it was really critical in getting Ukraine the weapons it really needs quickly and at scale.

"It will enable Ukraine to protect its people and hold the front line. And again, I am so happy for the U.S. to keep that supply going, and for the Allies that have contributed in the financial sense, ultimately strengthening Ukraine today and putting them in the best possible negotiating position tomorrow. Let's hope that that day comes soon, that they will sit at one table. This is all in our collective interest, and the outcome of this war will therefore impact us all, be it directly or indirectly, whether we like it or not," Rutte said.

"Please do all that you can," he said.

Photo: Video screenshot