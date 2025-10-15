Rutte After UDCG Meeting: Nineteen Countries Announce New Military Aid For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this at a press conference after the 31st meeting of the UDCG, though he did not provide specific details, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"NATO clearly prioritizes to keep Ukraine in the fight as strong as possible today, making sure that all Allies, but also outside NATO, our partners, give to Ukraine whatever they can to make sure that you have what you need, both in lethal and non-lethal air defense systems," Rutte said.

He mentioned the key areas of military support for Ukraine, including the PURL initiative, the Czech ammunition supply program, bilateral assistance, and the UDCG format.

"We had 19 countries speaking, and all of them announcing what they will supply to Ukraine, sometimes through PURL, other initiatives, but in many cases, also bilateral," Rutte said, commenting on the outcome of today's UDCG meeting.

He stressed that much more still needs to be done for Ukraine, "because we have to get you through winter."

"We have to make clear to Putin that he can never win this and that we will keep on supporting you. And I think that's the clear message coming out of today," Rutte said.

The 31st meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place in Brussels on October 15. U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that the U.S. Department of War was ready to join NATO's collective efforts to secure peace in Ukraine if no path toward peace emerged soon, adding that the PURL initiative currently remained the best tool to assist Ukraine.

Photo: Video screenshot