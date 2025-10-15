Global Drone Market Expected Reach $95 Billion By 2034 As Drone Operations Across The World Take Flight - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

Palm Beach, FL – October 15, 2025 – The drone market encompasses the manufacturing and operations of drones across various sectors including military, commercial, and recreational segments. The market is characterized by its rapid growth due to increasing adoption for a variety of applications such as aerial photography, surveillance, agriculture, and logistics. The primary driving factors for the drone market include technological advancements that enhance the performance and functionality of drones, such as improved battery life and autonomous flying capabilities. Additionally, the expansion of drone applications in commercial sectors such as agriculture, real estate, and media, as well as their increasing use in public safety and emergency response, significantly contribute to market growth​. A report from Market said that The Global Drone Market size is expected to be worth around USD 95.4 Billion by 2034, from USD 36.4 Billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. In 2024, APAC held a dominant market position, capturing more than a 40.2% share, holding USD 14.63 Billion revenue. The report said:“From an investment perspective, the drone market presents substantial opportunities due to the continuous evolution of drone technologies and their expanding range of applications. Analysts emphasize the importance of monitoring technological advancements, regulatory environments, and market entries of new players. Investment in drones is seen as strategically advantageous for stakeholders across multiple sectors, particularly as regulations evolve to better facilitate commercial and private drone operations. The ability to navigate these factors effectively will be crucial for capitalizing on the growth potential within the drone market​.” Active Companies in the drone industry this week include Volatus Aerospace Inc. (OTCQB: TAKOF) (TSXV: FLT), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT).

Market continued:“Incorporating drones into business operations offers numerous benefits including reduced operational costs, enhanced data collection, and the ability to access difficult or unsafe locations. Drones also contribute to significant improvements in work efficiency and safety, particularly in industries such as construction, agriculture, and logistics. Innovations such as improved battery life, enhanced imaging sensors, and AI-powered autonomous systems are pushing the boundaries of what drones can achieve. These advancements are not only enhancing the capabilities of drones but are also expanding their applications across various sectors, from military operations to commercial and recreational uses.”

Volatus Aerospace Inc. (OTCQB: TAKOF) (TSXV: FLT) and ARCO Worldwide Services Establish Landmark Partnership to Deliver Drone Training in Nigeria – Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TAKOF ) (FLT ) (FSE: A3DP5Y) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with ARCO Worldwide Services Limited (“AWS”), a subsidiary of ARCO Group Plc., to collaborate on the delivery of professional drone training programs in Nigeria through ARCO Aviation Academy (AAA).

Under the agreement, Volatus Aerospace will provide its Volatus Academy curriculum, training materials, and instructor programs for local delivery by ARCO Aviation Academy under a white-label and co-branded framework. The collaboration aims to align Nigeria's emerging drone pilot training programs with international standards, ICAO and SORA, while ensuring full compliance with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

AAA, an NCAA-approved aviation organization, currently offers foundational RPAS courses and seeks to expand into advanced and specialized training including thermography, LiDAR, and BVLOS operations for industry, defense, public safety, and first responders.

“This collaboration marks an important milestone in our mission to expand safe, professional drone operations worldwide,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace Inc.“By partnering with ARCO Aviation Academy, we're helping to accelerate local workforce development and strengthen Nigeria's position as a leader in the West African drone industry.”

Okosubide Mozimo, Managing Director of ARCO Worldwide Services, added:“This partnership brings globally recognized drone training programs to Nigeria for the first time. Together with Volatus, we will empower a new generation of certified drone professionals and enhance safety, compliance, and innovation across the sector.”

The agreement establishes a three-year framework for cooperation that includes localized curriculum delivery, instructor training, and ongoing quality assurance. Initial programs are expected to begin rolling out in Q4 2025. Continued... Read this full release and additional news for Volatus Aerospace by visiting: news/

Other recent developments in the drone industry include:

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) , a leader in advanced unmanned systems and integrated drone solutions, recently announced its participation at the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition from October 13-15, 2025. Draganfly will exhibit in booth (#943) alongside its newest partner, Defense Prime Global Ordnance, where attendees will have the opportunity to experience the Company's latest drone platforms, sensor systems, and mission-focused technologies firsthand.

The AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition is one of North America's largest and most influential defense events, bringing together military leaders, government acquisition officials, and global industry partners. The 2025 program will emphasize modernization, multi-domain operations, and transformational partnerships within the U.S. Army's strategic agenda.

By co-locating with Global Ordnance, a respected defense prime and supplier, Draganfly aims to demonstrate how advanced unmanned systems integrate into mission-critical operations. This collaboration underscores Draganfly's commitment to delivering complete mission-ready solutions, combining unmanned systems, sensors, and analytics with the expertise of trusted defense partners.

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), a leading provider of high-performance drone components, recently announced it has received an $800,000 order from Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations.

The order includes Unusual Machines BLUE UAS listed Aura Analog Camera, Aura VTX, Brave Flight Controller, Brave ESC, HDO+ Goggles, and motors, that will be integrated into Red Cat's FANGTM drones, supporting ongoing demand for U.S.-made, NDAA-compliant systems in defense, public safety, and other government agency applications.

“High-quality, NDAA-compliant components are now table stakes–what truly matters is how fast you can deliver them,” said Stacy Wright, EVP of Revenue at Unusual Machines.“This order is another example of how our manufacturing readiness and speed-to-market capabilities help customers stay competitive in fast-moving government programs.”

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) , a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, recently announced the expansion of its partnership with Rift Dynamics to include Nammo Raufoss AS (“Nammo”), a leading Norway-based global provider of advanced munitions with a strong manufacturing presence in the U.S. Under this agreement, the companies will collaborate on a fully integrated Wåsp drone with munition payloads, to be sold exclusively in the United States by Ondas' American Robotics subsidiary.

The integration of Nammo's warheads with Rift's Wåsp platform delivers a turnkey, NDAA-compliant attritable drone system designed for rapid scale-up and mass deployment. Customers benefit from a single-source solution that combines airframe, munition, and control systems into one package-reducing procurement complexity, improving cost efficiency, and ensuring operational performance in the field.

