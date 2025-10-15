RJ Launches Direct Route Between Amman And Casablanca

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 15 (Petra) – Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) announced it is launching direct, regular flights between Amman and Casablanca, Morocco, starting Thursday, with two flights a week.It is part of the national carrier's strategy to expand its global network of destinations and boost inbound tourism to Jordan.RJ Vice Chairman/CEO Samer Majali said operating flights to Casablanca comes within the framework of strengthening air connectivity between the two countries, and their keen interest to find new areas of joint cooperation, facilitate the movement of citizens of both countries, serve students and businessmen, and enhance economic, trade, and tourism relations between Jordan and Morocco.Majali said the airline will operate the Amman-Casablanca route with its latest Airbus A320neo aircraft.He said adding Casablanca to the airline's network is a strategic step toward expanding Jordan's presence in key markets in North Africa. Morocco is a country rich in culture, history, and economic potential, providing travelers, whether for leisure or business, with easier and more convenient travel options, he added.Majali stressed that promoting tourism to Jordan and expanding the airline's network are key pillars of RJ's plan and efforts to make Amman a key gateway to the Levant and strengthen tourism and business ties with North Africa.He said Casablanca is a valuable addition to Royal Jordanian's network and destinations, especially with the recent launch of other vital destinations, most notably Washington, Berlin, Mumbai, and Moscow.Passengers can book through the airline's website , the Royal Jordanian app, Royal Jordanian sales offices, a travel agent, or by calling the call center at +96265100000.