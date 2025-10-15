Klickl And Tencent Cloud Explore Strategic Collaboration To Empower Web3 Financial Infrastructure With Super-App Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Klickl, a UAE-based regulated Web3 financial infrastructure company, today announced a strategic initiative to leverage Tencent Cloud's global cloud capabilities and application ecosystem to further strengthen its Web3 financial infrastructure.







The collaboration will integrate Tencent Cloud's technological solutions and mini program ecosystem capabilities with Klickl's regulated open-finance infrastructure. The upgrade aims to enable enterprises and developers to embed compliant digital wallets and cross-border payment functionalities directly into next-generation super apps.

Leveraging Tencent Cloud's global solutions and Klickl's multi-jurisdictional licensing coverage under ADGM/FSRA, EU VASP, and US MSB, both parties will co-develop Web3 use cases across the UAE and MENA.

Michael Zhao, Founder and CEO of Klickl, said:

“Our engagement with Tencent Cloud allows us to experiment with Klickl's digital-finance capabilities through its mini app ecosystem solutions - creating real-world use cases where compliance and innovation can coexist. This is a great step forward in bringing the Web3 super-app experience into everyday life.”

The initiative will focus on joint solution design, sandbox pilots, and the offering of compliant digital-finance APIs for enterprise clients looking to adopt blockchain-powered financial features within regulated environments.

Dan Hu, Vice President of Tencent Cloud International for the Middle East, said:

“Through this collaboration, we hope to discover how cloud, data, and blockchain technologies can empower new financial service scenarios for super-app builders worldwide.”

This collaboration highlights efforts to foster a new era of cross-border digital connectivity and inclusive financial service access.

Together, Klickl and Tencent Cloud aim to help define the next generation of digital finance - one that is open, compliant, and seamlessly embedded into the daily lives of millions.

About Klickl

Klickl is a regulated Web3 financial-infrastructure company headquartered in the UAE, providing compliant wallets, global accounts, card issuance, cross-border payments, and institutional custody across fiat and digital assets. With multi-jurisdictional licensing under ADGM/FSRA, EU VASP, and US MSB, Klickl serves as the“Operating System of Digital Finance,” connecting governments, enterprises, and users to the Web3 economy.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through its extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is Tencent Cloud's constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

