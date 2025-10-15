United States Mint Releases 2026 American Innovation® $1 Coin Program Designs
Dr. Norman Borlaug – Iowa
This design depicts Dr. Norman Borlaug holding a sheaf of wheat and wheat stalks, highlighting his pioneering work developing resilient crops capable of feeding a growing global population. Inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and“IOWA.” Additional inscriptions are“NORMAN BORLAUG” and“FATHER OF THE GREEN REVOLUTION.”
Designer: Don Everhart , Artistic Infusion Program Designer
Sculptor: Eric David Custer , Mint Medallic Artist
Cray-1 Supercomputer – Wisconsin
This design exhibits a stylized aerial view of the Cray-1 supercomputer. The image emphasizes the Cray-1 not only through its shape, but also by suggesting the shape of a“C” for Cray-1 and“computer.” Inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and“WISCONSIN.” The additional inscription is“CRAY-1 SUPERCOMPUTER.”
Designer: Paul Romano , Artistic Infusion Program Designer
Sculptor: John P. McGraw , Mint Medallic Artist
Steve Jobs – California
This design presents a young Steve Jobs sitting in front of a quintessentially northern California landscape of oak-covered rolling hills. His posture and expression, as he is captured in a moment of reflection, show how this environment inspired his vision to transform complex technology into something as intuitive and organic as nature itself. Inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and“CALIFORNIA.” Additional inscriptions are“STEVE JOBS” and“MAKE SOMETHING WONDERFUL.”
Designer: Elana Hagler , Artistic Infusion Program Designer
Sculptor: Phebe Hemphill , Mint Medallic Artist
Mobile Refrigeration - Minnesota
This design features a 1940s-era truck with an early front-mounted refrigeration unit. The icons adorning the side of the truck identify the diverse temperature-sensitive goods whose widespread transportation was made possible by this innovation. Inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and“MINNESOTA.” The additional inscription is“MOBILE REFRIGERATION.”
Designer: Beth Zaiken , Artistic Infusion Program Designer
Sculptor: Joseph V. Noorigian , Mint Medallic Artist
The obverse (heads) design of American Innovation $1 Coins features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions“IN GOD WE TRUST” and“$1.” Each annual obverse design also includes a unique privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. In 2026, the privy mark will also incorporate a Liberty Bell with the inscription“250” to commemorate the Semiquincentennial of our Nation's founding. The edge-incused inscriptions are“2026,” the mint mark, and“E PLURIBUS UNUM.”
