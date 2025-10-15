United States Mint Releases 2026 American Innovation® $1 Coin Program Designs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) today released the designs for the 2026 American Innovation $1 Coin Program. The 2026 designs honor innovations and/or innovators from Iowa, Wisconsin, California, and Minnesota. Authorized by Public Law 115-197, this multi-year series that began in 2018 honors American innovation and significant innovation and pioneering efforts of individuals or groups by issuing $1 coins with designs emblematic of innovation in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories. The Mint works with the office of the Governor or other Chief Executive for each state, territory, or city, along with subject matter experts, to determine design concepts emblematic of innovation that are significant and meaningful to its jurisdiction and/or its role in the Nation. The Secretary of the Treasury selects the final design for each coin.

Dr. Norman Borlaug – Iowa

This design depicts Dr. Norman Borlaug holding a sheaf of wheat and wheat stalks, highlighting his pioneering work developing resilient crops capable of feeding a growing global population. Inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and“IOWA.” Additional inscriptions are“NORMAN BORLAUG” and“FATHER OF THE GREEN REVOLUTION.”

Designer: Don Everhart , Artistic Infusion Program Designer

Sculptor: Eric David Custer , Mint Medallic Artist

Cray-1 Supercomputer – Wisconsin

This design exhibits a stylized aerial view of the Cray-1 supercomputer. The image emphasizes the Cray-1 not only through its shape, but also by suggesting the shape of a“C” for Cray-1 and“computer.” Inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and“WISCONSIN.” The additional inscription is“CRAY-1 SUPERCOMPUTER.”

Designer: Paul Romano , Artistic Infusion Program Designer

Sculptor: John P. McGraw , Mint Medallic Artist

Steve Jobs – California

This design presents a young Steve Jobs sitting in front of a quintessentially northern California landscape of oak-covered rolling hills. His posture and expression, as he is captured in a moment of reflection, show how this environment inspired his vision to transform complex technology into something as intuitive and organic as nature itself. Inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and“CALIFORNIA.” Additional inscriptions are“STEVE JOBS” and“MAKE SOMETHING WONDERFUL.”

Designer: Elana Hagler , Artistic Infusion Program Designer

Sculptor: Phebe Hemphill , Mint Medallic Artist

Mobile Refrigeration - Minnesota

This design features a 1940s-era truck with an early front-mounted refrigeration unit. The icons adorning the side of the truck identify the diverse temperature-sensitive goods whose widespread transportation was made possible by this innovation. Inscriptions are“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and“MINNESOTA.” The additional inscription is“MOBILE REFRIGERATION.”

Designer: Beth Zaiken , Artistic Infusion Program Designer

Sculptor: Joseph V. Noorigian , Mint Medallic Artist

The obverse (heads) design of American Innovation $1 Coins features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions“IN GOD WE TRUST” and“$1.” Each annual obverse design also includes a unique privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. In 2026, the privy mark will also incorporate a Liberty Bell with the inscription“250” to commemorate the Semiquincentennial of our Nation's founding. The edge-incused inscriptions are“2026,” the mint mark, and“E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

