Start With Keywords Book Gets Business Owners Started On The Road To SEO Success

2025-10-15 12:46:07
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Reverence Media and Lakeshore Local SEO released a new, essential guide set to transform how business owners approach their online marketing.

Start With Keywords addresses the most fundamental yet overlooked aspect of search engine optimization (SEO): keywords. The lack of a clear keyword strategy is one of the biggest reasons SEO efforts stall.

Written for business owners who do their own marketing, the book provides a practical, step-by-step framework designed to help businesses get found in online search, reach their ideal customers, and stop wasting time on SEO campaigns set up to fail.

Start With Keywords comes with a free, downloadable Google Sheets workbook keyed to the book's chapters, which business owners can use to create their own keyword strategy as they work through the book.

Google currently has 90.48% market share of the search engine market worldwide, as reported by Backlinko , which highlights the importance of a solid SEO and keyword strategy.

The co-authors are both agency owners who have collaborated on several projects.“AI has changed a lot in the world of SEO, but some things don't change,” said co-author Geraldine Convento, owner of Reverence Media.“Content is still king, and that means keywords are still important.”

Whether managing their own SEO or leading a marketing team, Start With Keywords is an essential, practical starter guide for business owners and marketers looking to master keyword strategy, increase their visibility in online search, and drive qualified traffic to their businesses.

Start With Keywords is available on Amazon in ebook and print editions.

Ebook ($14.99)
ISBN 978-1-933181-00-4

Paperback ($19.99)
ISBN 978-1-933181-02-8

