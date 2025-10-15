TVIQ Releases Framework To Address Broken CTV Monetization Structure And Empower Publishers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Buyers, Streamers, and Publishers Invited to Join New Coalition for Healthier CTV Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVIQ, the global leader in connected TV (CTV) revenue operations, today published The Framework for Publisher Empowerment. The roadmap reimagines how inventory is owned, represented, and transacted, introducing a more balanced set of terms that industry trade groups, buyers, streamers, and publishers can adopt to create mutual value across the supply chain.

Today, CTV publishers face three structural challenges:



Distribution platforms dictate their ownership rights over inventory.

Distributors routinely devalue their bid requests. Publishers are limited in how they can represent and value their own supply.



Together, these forces have built a barrier between publishers and the ad dollars their content generates. TVIQ's Framework for Publisher Empowerment outlines a new set of rules for adoption that can shift the power of control back to publishers.

“Regardless of the discussion about the supply chain, fundamentally the game is rigged against publishers in the CTV space, and we intend to change the paradigm,” said Scott Ryan, CEO and founder at TVIQ.“The purpose of The Framework for Publisher Empowerment is to create an agreed-upon baseline for inventory sharing contracts, akin to the IAB's T's & C's, that addresses how CTV publishers and distributors control their ad space. Ultimately, each publisher is free to set the terms of their own partnerships, but we believe that those terms need to be rooted in a standardized set of principles that put the publisher first.”

The company is inviting publishers, streamers, buyers, and other stakeholders to review and comment on the framework through the end of 2025. Collaborators' input can be submitted via a dedicated Slack channel , and TVIQ will share collective insights and next steps in a forthcoming report.

