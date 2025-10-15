Weightwatchers For Business Annual Report Shows Breakthrough Weight Loss Results And Health Outcomes

WeightWatchers Members Lost 21% of Their Body Weight, Outperforming Results by Other Telehealth Providers

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers” or the“Company”), the global leader in science-backed weight management, today published its 2025 Annual Report from WeightWatchers for Business, offering a comprehensive, data-driven view of how its full-spectrum weight health platform helps organizations improve workforce health, manage costs, and drive measurable health outcomes. Drawing on recent data across its behavioral and clinical offerings, the report shows that WeightWatchers' holistic model of care delivers superior weight loss, stronger engagement, and measurable health improvements that can translate into business results.

With healthcare costs projected to increase 8.5% in 2026, GLP-1 demand continuing to rise, and the urgent need to improve workforce health and productivity, employers face mounting pressure to balance quality care and cost. WeightWatchers for Business delivers a proven, scalable and cost-effective solution regardless of whether organizations cover GLP-1 medications as part of their pharmacy benefits.

In fact, a recent clinical trial highlighted the impact of the WeightWatchers Clinic program, which integrates WeightWatchers behavioral program with clinical care. Participants reported a 46% boost in work-related quality of life1, which has the potential to produce significant ripple effects, including increased productivity, higher job satisfaction, improved employee engagement, and reductions in absenteeism.

“The true strength of WeightWatchers for Business lies in our ability to deliver personalized, science-backed care that improves individual health while driving organizational value,” said Scott Honken, Chief Commercial Officer of WeightWatchers.“In the era of GLP-1s, WeightWatchers delivers a holistic, science-backed solution that brings together medication access and management, lifestyle change, and community to drive superior, lasting results. The solution flexes based on employer and health plan goals, including their coverage approach for weight management medications.”

With over six decades of experience, and more than 180 published studies and 40 randomized controlled trials, WeightWatchers continues to outpace competitors by delivering tangible, evidence-based business impact for employer and health plan partners. Built on a foundation of maintaining the highest standards of scientific rigor and clinical integrity, WeightWatchers' programs are continuously validated through research and expert collaboration. The report's key findings include:



Superior weight loss outcomes : In a recent WeightWatchers Clinic study, members lost 21% of their body weight at 12 months, outperforming results published by other telehealth providers and many clinical trials.2 Additionally, those on WeightWatchers' behavioral program are also 7X more likely to reach 10% weight loss compared to participants given standard nutritional guidance alone3.



Measurable improvements in health metrics : Members using WeightWatchers diabetes program with continuous glucose monitoring saw a nearly one-point (0.9) HbA1c reduction at six months4. A majority of members on WeightWatchers Clinic (84%) who had high blood pressure when starting, achieved normal blood pressure after six months5. In addition, 26% of WeightWatchers members on the diabetes behavioral program reduced their diabetes medication use after 12 months, compared to only 12% of those receiving standard care6. WeightWatchers Clinic members also experienced significant enhancements in overall wellbeing, including a 33.8% reduction in depression symptoms, a 62% increase in physical function, a 53.2% increase in strength training frequency and a 53% improvement in overall quality of life7.

Proven engagement and ROI: WeightWatchers for Business' clients report an average 55% monthly engagement rate8 and 90% client satisfaction9. Program models may generate up to 4X ROI projections for employers measuring both health and business impact10. Demonstrated cost savings: Treating obesity and related comorbid conditions, like type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and musculoskeletal concerns, has significant cost implications across medical and pharmacy claims. As a result, weight loss has a quantifiable impact on healthcare spending, for example, a 5% BMI reduction yields an estimated $670 per person savings annually, while a 20% BMI reduction yields $2,363 in per person savings annually11. WeightWatchers Clinic members who are prescribed a weight management medication have achieved dramatic weight loss with 98% reaching more than 10% weight loss after 12 months, and nearly 50% reaching 20% weight loss.



“The impact of our program extends well beyond weight loss. By addressing weight health with our holistic model of care–integrating sustainable behavior change, clinical care and community–we not only help reduce risk factors for conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular disease, but also help improve quality of life. WeightWatchers for Business is a powerful partner for employers and health plans looking to invest in the health of their people and the health of their organizations,” said Dr. Kim Boyd, Chief Medical Officer of WeightWatchers.

A full-spectrum weight health platform designed for employers, payers, and health plans, WeightWatchers for Business provides science-backed behavior change programs, access to telehealth care, and support for medication management for those eligible. With over 35 years serving more than 300 corporate clients across industries, WeightWatchers for Business serves as a strategic partner, bringing clinical credibility, proven scalability and a deep understanding of organizational needs.

WeightWatchers will share more on its offerings and results at HLTH 2025 , where Dr. Boyd will speak on the panel“Longevity Wonder Drugs,” exploring how GLP-1s could help people live longer, healthier lives. Attendees can also connect with WeightWatchers at the WW Pickle & Social Club experience at HLTH, featuring live demonstrations, networking, and matches with some of today's most celebrated pickleball pros.

The report quips employers and health plans with the evidence they need to evaluate solutions and make informed decisions about weight management benefits. To access the WeightWatchers for Business 2025 Annual Report, visit: weightwatchers/resultsreport.

WeightWatchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, offering an integrated support system that combines scientific expertise and human connection. With more than 60 years of experience, WeightWatchers is the most studied commercial weight management program in the world, delivered through its No. 1 U.S. doctor-recommended weight-loss program. Its holistic, personalized approach also includes U.S.-based clinical interventions, medications when clinically appropriate, and a global network of coaches and community support. Since 1963, the company has surrounded its members with the support they need to reach and sustain their goals, wherever they are on their journey. Members can access these solutions directly, or through WeightWatchers for Business' full-spectrum platform for employers, health plans, and payers. In a landscape crowded with contradictory advice, isolating apps, and one-size-fits-all solutions, WeightWatchers offers a proven path forward, grounded in empathy and designed to help every member feel better in their body and live a longer, healthier life. For more information, visit .

Based on a 6-month clinical trial (n=180) of individuals who were enrolled between February–April 2024,with overweight or obesity taking semaglutide or tirzepatide for weight loss and related outcomes through the WW Clinic Program and participating in the GLP-1 companion nutrition program. Heinberg et al. Psychosocial Outcomes in a Telemedicine and Long-Acting Incretin Specific Behavioral Intervention. Manuscript under review. Funded by WW International, Inc.In a study of 3,260 WW Clinic patients, patients that were prescribed a GLP-1 lost on average 21% of their body weight at 12 months.Based on a 6-month randomized controlled trial (n=376) that compared participants following WW to those given standard nutritional guidelines alone where 19.3% of WW participants achieved 10% weight loss. Palacios et al. Effectiveness of a digital weight management program on diet quality: a randomized controlled trial. AJCN. 2025. Funded by WW International, Inc.On average, based on 6-month findings from a randomized controlled trial (n=151) that compared the WW Diabetes Program + Abbott FreeStyle Libre 2 continuous glucose monitors (CGM) to usual care (one visit with a Registered Dietitian without the WW Diabetes Program) among people with type 2 diabetes. Katzmarzyk et al. 2025. Manuscript in draft. Funded by WW International, Inc.Based on observational study of 358 patients who initiated anti-obesity medication treatment with WW Clinic between March 2022–September 2023. For purposes of this study blood pressure levels were measured based on whether patients were diagnosed with hypertension stage 2. Lee et al. Changes in Blood Pressure in an Obesity Telemedicine Program Using Anti-Obesity Medications. Obesity. 2024.O'Neil P, Miller-Kovach K, et al. Randomized controlled trial of a nationally available weight control program tailored for adults with type 2 diabetes. Obesity Research Journal, Volume24, Issue11, November 2016.Based on a 6-month clinical trial (n=180) of individuals with overweight or obesity taking semaglutide or tirzepatide for weight loss and related outcomes through the WW Clinic Program and participating in the GLP-1 companion nutrition program. Heinberg et al. Psychosocial Outcomes in a Telemedicine and Long-Acting Incretin Specific Behavioral Intervention. Manuscript under review. Funded by WW International, Inc.Based on a 2024 internal analysis of WeightWatchers for Business average monthly engagement among enrolled members. 12. Developed in collaboration with Arbital Health Actuaries, a third-party actuarial firm. Does not include the cost of medication.Based on WeightWatchers for Business internal client satisfaction survey results; Large and Jumbo Clients; Sept. 2022.Developed in collaboration with Arbital Health Actuaries, a third-party actuarial firm. Does not include the cost of medication.Thorpe KE, Joski PJ. Estimated Reduction in Health Care Spending Associated with Weight Loss in Adults. JAMA Netw Open. 2024;7(12):e2449200.