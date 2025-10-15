Sezzle Equips Merchants To Capture Price-Conscious Shoppers This Holiday Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tools like Sezzle Up, Price Comparison, and Delivery Protection help shoppers buy responsibly while boosting conversion and loyalty for merchants

Minneapolis, MN, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ: SEZL ) ( Sezzle or Company ) // Sezzle , a leading buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform, today shared how it is helping retailers capture more shoppers for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the 2025 holiday season.

According to a Sezzle survey conducted in July 2025, nearly half of surveyed Sezzle shoppers (47%) cited rising prices as their top concern, while 78% stated that having more time to pay directly influences their purchasing decisions. The same survey revealed that almost 60% of shoppers have already started or plan to start their holiday shopping, pulling demand earlier than ever. For merchants, this means the holiday“rush” is longer, more competitive, and more dependent on delivering payment options that match shoppers' financial realities.

Sezzle is built for this moment. Shoppers using Sezzle can build credit history with Sezzle Up (1) , save items through Wishlist, and act quickly with Price Drop Alerts when deals hit. The Earn Tab adds savings on everyday purchases like gas and dining, and Price Comparison helps shoppers find the best deal. During peak shipping season, Sezzle gives shoppers peace of mind through delivery protection, covering lost, damaged or stolen packages without adding costs for merchants. Monthly Subscribers and On-Demand shoppers surged 62% year-over-year in 2Q25 - a clear signal that shoppers are embracing Sezzle's flexible and rewarding ecosystem.

What benefits shoppers also fuels retailer performance. Sezzle consistently helps merchants capture bigger baskets, higher conversions, and stronger loyalty.



Adobe Analytics Holiday Shopping Forecast 2024 revealed that BNPL shoppers spend about $150 more per order than non-BNPL shoppers.

Because 78% of Sezzle's customers are Gen Z and Millennials (18-47), retailers gain direct access to the demographics driving holiday demand. A Forrester TEI Study commissioned by Sezzle in 2023 found that merchants offering Sezzle experienced a 45%+ lift in average order value.

Retailers like Bealls and Bealls Florida are seeing these benefits firsthand.“Sezzle is an extremely important tool for us to help capture that younger customer,” said Kevin Brughelli, Divisional Vice President, Omnichannel at Bealls Inc.“We are seeing Sezzle guests come back more often-knowing they have that flexibility, they shop more.”

As consumers scrutinize every dollar this holiday season, Sezzle ensures that merchants don't leave sales behind. By reducing cart abandonment with Express Checkout and surfacing products in the Sezzle Product Marketplace, merchants unlock performance gains that extend well beyond the holiday season.

At the same time, Sezzle empowers shoppers with savings tools, flexible payment options, and delivery protection. By meeting consumer expectations at checkout, Sezzle drives success for both merchants and their customers across Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and beyond.

For more information on Sezzle, visit sezzle/merchants/ .

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Through its purpose-driven payment platform, Sezzle enhances consumers' purchasing power by offering access to point-of-sale financing options and digital payment services-connecting millions of customers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly, take charge of their finances, and achieve lasting financial independence.

For additional assets and news on Sezzle please visit

Follow Sezzle on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter





Sezzle US Media Contact:

Erin Foran

Tel: (651) 403-2184

Email: ...

(1)Opt-in to voluntary credit reporting by enrolling in Sezzle Up. Increases or specific changes to your credit score are not guaranteed. Impact on your credit score may vary depending on your use. All payments, including late payments, are required to be reported, which may negatively impact your credit score. Credit scores are independently determined by credit bureaus based on a number of factors, including the financial decisions you make with other financial services organizations. The program and related services will not remove negative credit history from your credit report.

CONTACT: Erin Foran Sezzle 6514032184 ...