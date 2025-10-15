2026 Wisconsin Titan 100 Honorees
“Wisconsin's Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
This year's Titan 100 embody true diversity of Wisconsin's business landscape. Representing construction, Manufacturing, marketing & advertising, insurance, hospital & health care, higher Education, information technology & services, and non-profit sectors, among others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on January 29th, 2026, will be held at the Fiserv Forum. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking-an evening unlike anything that exists in the Wisconsin business community.
“On behalf of everyone at Associated Bank, we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this exceptional group of Wisconsin leaders whose vision and impact strengthen our communities. Your accomplishments have been distinctive, and your acknowledgment as a Titan is truly deserved,” says Jayne Hladio, 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100 Hall of Fame honoree and President at Associated Bank.
In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.
Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.
The Titan 100 Hall of Fame are a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.
The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted with an asterisk (*).
Michael Adam, ADAM Aerospace
Jesse Adams, Adams Power
LaVaughn Barker, Barker and Barker Consulting, LLC
Steven Baue, ERC: Counselors and Consultants
Eric Baumgartner, Milwaukee School of Engineering
Melissa Baxter, Waukesha County Community Foundation
Kevin Beauchamp, Galloway Company
Corey Behnke, LiveX
David Belman, Belman Homes, Inc.
Nick Bickler, Three Leaf Partners
Shari Black, Wisconsin State Fair Park
Lindsay Blumer, WRTP | BIG STEP
Natalie Bomstad, Wello, Inc.
Allan Breidenbach, Wick Buildings
Holly Brenner, C.D. Smith Construction
Christy Brown, Alverno College
James Brzezinski, Tabak Law LLC
Jim Budzinski, Wild Marketing Group
Scott Bushkie, Cornerstone Business Services, Inc
Laurie Butz*, Capital Credit Union
Calson Bynoe, Employment Resource Group Inc.
Jeff Callen, National Bakery & Deli
Dr. Jenene Calloway, Schreiber Foods
Héctor Colón*, Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan
Patrick Day, Atomix Logistics
Jessica Diederich, Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity
Michael Dover, R&B Wagner Inc.
Jerrod Dulmes, Optimum Crush
Joe Erato*, Spaulding Clinical Research
Brandon Erickson, North Valley Precision
Sandy Fragale, Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists (OSMS)
Dan Garlock, Silver Lake Auto & Tire Centers
Peter George, Quick Fitting Holding Company, LLC
Patti Habeck*, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
Mark Hanoski*, Premier Medical Staffing Services, LLC
Ashley Hatley Caruso, Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast, Inc. (GSWISE)
Ryan Healy, Superior Crane Corporation
Chad Hershner, Special Olympics Wisconsin
Jon Heup, DeltaHawk Engines Inc.
Evan Hughes, Central Standard Distillery
Gretchen Jameson, Versiti Blood Health
Justin Johnson, Sustainable Kitchens
Philip Jones, Jones Dairy Farm
Craig Jorgensen, VJS Construction Services
Laurie Joyner, Saint Norbert College
Jim Kacmarcik, Kapco Inc.
Ravi Kalla, Symphony
Kimberly Kane, Kane Communications Group
Ryan Kastanek, Circle Electric
Curt Kluth, SAZ'S HOSPITALITY GROUP
Glenn Kormanik, Zero Zone Inc.
Brian Lammi, TEAM LAMMI
Gregory Larson, Ixonia Bank
Jason Lasky, Sadoff E-Recycling & Data Destruction/SunCoast Communications LLC
Mara Lord*, Medical College of Wisconsin
Alan Loux*, Rawhide Youth Services
Steve Maahs, Alto-Shaam
Snehasish Maity, Fincantieri Marine Group
Scott Mayer, QPS Employment Group
Dustin McClone, McClone Insurance
Jeff McLean, ghSMART & Company
Trina McVicker, Holtz Builders, Inc
Jeb Meier, Greenfire Management Services
Jesse Metko, Current Electrical Services, Inc.
Dylan Milis, Milis Flatwork
Tammie Miller, TKO Miller
Chris Miskel*, Versiti
Scott Murphy, Jewelers Mutual
Nicholas Murray, Redline Plastics
Timothy Murray*, Solstice Health
James Nelson, Fort HealthCare
Isaiah Ness, Sun Bear Industries
Bridget O'Connor, O'Connor Connective
Brian Ollech, Network Health
Carl Panzenhagen, Blast Cleaning Technologies
Tracie Parent, Kahler Slater
Maureen Pistone, Wipfli
Brian Plemel, Twin Disc
Kathryn Poehling Seymour, First Supply
Clinton Pouillie, Mitotec Precision, Inc.
Nicole Pretre, Cedar Community
Brandon Quinn, Lee Mechanical
Ashok Rai, Prevea Health
Adonica Randall, Abaxent LLC
Pam Reynolds, TASC
Nicole Ryf, Kenosha Area Business Alliance
Jeff Satterburg, NEXUSSHIFT/Delzer Heyrman - Sun
Bradley Schroeder, DMB Community Bank
Ellen Steinhafel-Lappe, Steinhafels, Inc.
Matthew Tadisch, Selzer-Ornst Construction Company, LLC
Marcy Tessmann, Charleston Orwig Collective
Valerie Vidal, Meta House, Inc.
Tony Violetta, BayCare Clinic
Chris Walters, DBS Group
Andy Weins*, Camo Crew Responsible Junk Removal
Michael Wolaver, Magellan Promotions
Jim Yehle, Findorff
Jim Zaiser, Hydro-Thermal
Eddy Zakes, Earth Development
Anne Zizzo, Zizzo Group Engagement Marketing & Zizzo Ventures
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper Network Advances Regulated Tokenization With ERC-3643 Standard
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Shares Included In The Motley Fool's TMF Moneyball Portfolio
- Versus Trade Launches Master IB Program: Multi-Tier Commission Structure
- Ozzy Tyres Grows Their Monsta Terrain Gripper Tyres Performing In Australian Summers
CommentsNo comment