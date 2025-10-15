Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-10-15 10:12:07
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:41 AM EST - Allied Gold Corporation : Provides its preliminary operating results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. The Company produced over 87,000 ounces of gold in the third quarter and sold over 92,000 ounces of gold during the same period. Production and sales were in line with expectations and operating plans, which fully support strong production in the fourth quarter as previously guided. Allied Gold Corporation shares T are trading unchanged at $26.56.

