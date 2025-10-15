403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KRCS Announces Entry Of 15 Kuwaiti Aid Trucks Into Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced the entry of 15 aid trucks into Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing, in coordination with the Kuwaiti Embassy in Cairo and the Egyptian Red Crescent Society.
KRCS Chairman Khaled Al-Maqamis told KUNA on Wednesday that two additional trucks are scheduled to enter Gaza tomorrow, Thursday, bringing the total number of trucks to 17, which were transported through the second Kuwaiti airlift to Egypt.
Al-Maqamis said that the number of Kuwaiti flights arriving in Egypt as part of this airlift has reached 15 flights so far, carrying approximately 360 tons of relief food supplies.
He explained that this aid will be distributed to tens of thousands of the most vulnerable families in the Gaza Strip, who are facing dire humanitarian conditions due to the blockade and shortages of basic food supplies.
This new batch of aid is part of the ongoing humanitarian efforts made by Kuwait to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, he pointed out.
He added that KRCS participated in the second Kuwaiti airlift alongside local and international humanitarian partners, as well as charities within Kuwait, to ensure aid reached those in need.
Al-Maqamis affirmed Kuwait's ongoing commitment to humanitarian efforts, reflecting its values and leading humanitarian role. (end)
slm
KRCS Chairman Khaled Al-Maqamis told KUNA on Wednesday that two additional trucks are scheduled to enter Gaza tomorrow, Thursday, bringing the total number of trucks to 17, which were transported through the second Kuwaiti airlift to Egypt.
Al-Maqamis said that the number of Kuwaiti flights arriving in Egypt as part of this airlift has reached 15 flights so far, carrying approximately 360 tons of relief food supplies.
He explained that this aid will be distributed to tens of thousands of the most vulnerable families in the Gaza Strip, who are facing dire humanitarian conditions due to the blockade and shortages of basic food supplies.
This new batch of aid is part of the ongoing humanitarian efforts made by Kuwait to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, he pointed out.
He added that KRCS participated in the second Kuwaiti airlift alongside local and international humanitarian partners, as well as charities within Kuwait, to ensure aid reached those in need.
Al-Maqamis affirmed Kuwait's ongoing commitment to humanitarian efforts, reflecting its values and leading humanitarian role. (end)
slm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment