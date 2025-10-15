Terra Launches AI Note Summarization To Accelerate Workers' Comp Claims And Reduce Adjuster Workload

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra, the cloud-native platform redefining Workers' Compensation software, announced the launch of its AI-powered Note Summarization feature, now embedded directly into Terra Claims at no additional cost for all users. This latest innovation helps adjusters, supervisors, and claims managers work more efficiently by automatically condensing long-form case notes, emails, and adjuster diaries into concise, actionable summaries, allowing teams to save valuable time and focus on higher-value work.

Built with advanced AI models trained on Workers' Comp and P&C terminology, the Note Summarization feature enables faster triage, more consistent documentation, and improved decision-making across claims operations. Early adopters have reported 60 to 70 percent time savings when reviewing historical claim notes, significantly accelerating the claims process and reducing administrative burdens.

“We designed Terra Claims to free adjusters from busywork, and our new AI summarization is a big step in that direction,” said James Benham , CEO and Co-Founder of Terra .“With AI summarization now native to Terra Claims, we're helping adjusters and supervisors cut through documentation overload and resolve claims with more speed and confidence.”

The summaries, with role-aware views tailored for adjusters, supervisors, and management, ensure each stakeholder receives the appropriate level of detail. Built to meet SOC 2 compliance standards, the feature handles sensitive Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and Protected Health Information (PHI) in secure environments, reinforcing Terra's commitment to data protection.

The release of Note Summarization reflects Terra's ongoing mission to transform Workers' Compensation operations through intelligent automation, unified workflows, and integrated partner ecosystems. Terra's platform already delivers robust capabilities in claims management, compliance, and benchmarking. This new AI feature further enhances the platform's ability to eliminate repetitive administrative work and improve operational efficiency for insurance organizations of all sizes.

