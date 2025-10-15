403
Explosion During Forced Eviction Kills Three Italian Officers
(MENAFN) Three Carabinieri, members of the Italian gendarmerie, lost their lives and more than a dozen people sustained injuries in northern Italy when a farmhouse exploded amid a forced eviction operation. Prosecutors suspect the blast was a deliberate act.
The incident took place at a property in Castel d’Azzano, located in the Verona province. The farmhouse had been occupied by three siblings in their sixties who had resisted eviction orders. They had reportedly been residing there for approximately one year after taking possession of the abandoned building.
The family, known for their work in farming and cattle breeding, was reportedly struggling with long-term financial issues and mortgage problems. Authorities said the family had previously threatened to detonate gas cylinders during eviction attempts.
The explosion happened early Tuesday morning as law enforcement personnel entered the two-story farmhouse to enforce a court-mandated eviction.
The blast obliterated the building and trapped several officers under the debris, according to officials.
Emergency responders spent hours conducting search and rescue missions to retrieve the victims. At least 13 other individuals, including police officers and firefighters, were hospitalized with burns and broken bones.
Investigators revealed that the house had been intentionally filled with gas cylinders before the officers gained access.
Early evidence suggests one of the residents triggered the explosion, causing the structure to collapse.
The two brothers were rescued and taken into custody, while their sister, who is believed to have ignited the explosion, was later discovered hiding in a cellar. One of the brothers reportedly attempted to escape but was apprehended shortly after.
