UN is concerned about unconstitutional changes of power in Madagascar
(MENAFN) The United Nations has expressed concern over any illegal seizure of power in Madagascar and signaled its readiness to cooperate with the African Union and regional authorities to restore stability after the president faced impeachment.
Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general, commented Tuesday following the announcement by army commander Colonel Michael Randrianirina that the military had assumed control of the Indian Ocean nation.
“We’re trying to see exactly what happens when once the dust has settled... If there is a coup under way, we would stand against that,” Haq said in response to questions about the UN’s position on Madagascar’s crisis.
The unrest began on September 25, when youth-led protests over electricity and water shortages escalated. Soldiers from the elite CAPSAT unit joined demonstrators, denouncing alleged repression. Protesters gave President Andry Rajoelina 48 hours to resign, but he fled the country to a “safe location” and described the events as an attempted power grab. Prior to this, Rajoelina tried to dissolve the National Assembly amid the looming impeachment, and in late September, he dismissed his cabinet and appointed a new prime minister to ease tensions.
On Tuesday, Madagascar’s top court instructed Colonel Randrianirina to serve as head of state, stating that Rajoelina “is not, and cannot be” in the country, amounting to “passive abandonment of power.” The High Constitutional Court tasked the army chief with organizing elections within 60 days of its decision.
