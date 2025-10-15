Forge Resources Reports Increased Gold Screen Assay Results From Payoff Zone At Alotta Project, Yukon
Table 1 - ALT-25-008 Selected Assay Highlights (updated gold screen analysis results)
Table 2 - ALT-25-009 Selected Assay Highlights (updated gold screen analysis results)
Technical Overview
Drilling at the Payoff Zone has encountered high-grade vein and porphyry-style mineralization and associated alteration. Mineralized intervals are dominantly hosted in quartz-biotite-sericite altered porphyritic and granodioritic rocks with locally intense silicification and veining. Near-surface mineralization has been identified at the Payoff Zone over a 550 m strike-length, within a 200 m zone, and remains open in all directions.
Phase II drilling at the Payoff Zone (hole ALT-25-012) collared 200 m west of prior drilling and is awaiting assay results. The company will provide further updates as results become available. Below is a review of Payoff Zone drill holes from Phase I and II of the 2025 program.
ALT-25-012 (News Release September 30, 2025)
- At the Payoff Zone, hole ALT-25-012, intersected numerous occurrences of visible gold from a sulphide-rich quartz vein (Figures 2 and 3).
- Widespread quartz-sulphide (pyrite, pyrrhotite, molybdenite and chalcopyrite) veining has been encountered throughout hole ALT-25-012, consistent with gold-bearing vein and porphyry-style mineralization previously observed at the Payoff Zone, including near-surface polymetallic pyrite-pyrrhotite-arsenopyrite-sphalerite veins.
Figure 2. Quartz vein with coarse native gold from ALT-25-012. Red circles highlight some of the clusters of native gold found within the vein.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 3. Photos of coarse visible gold and bismuthinite in ~10 cm wide quartz vein (287.32 - 288.24 m).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
ALT-25-008 (News Release July 2, 2025)
- Multiple cm-scale quartz veins are observed to host bismuthinite and visible gold (Figures 4, 5 and 6).
- Consistent with mineralization and alteration at the Payoff Zone, hole ALT-25-008 is characterized by quartz and quartz-sulphide veins and veinlets hosted within granodiorite and porphyry with several poly-metallic sulphide veins (pyrite, pyrrhotite ± chalcopyrite ± molybdenite).
Figure 4 . ALT-25-008 (46 m). 2-cm wide quartz vein hosting local grains of bismuthinite.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 5 . ALT-25-008 (52 m). A 1-cm wide quartz vein hosting visible gold and bismuthinite.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 6 . ALT-25-008 (56 m). 2-cm wide quartz vein hosting visible gold and bismuthinite.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
ALT-25-009 (News Release June 17, 2025)
- Two separate locations (108 m and 149 m) visible gold has been observed within quartz-sulphide veins (Figures 7 and 8).
- Strong alteration and mineralization in the form of abundant millimetre to centimetre quartz and quartz-sulphide (pyrite) veins and veinlets characterize ALT-25-009.
- Wider-spread centimetre-scale polymetallic quartz-sulphide (pyrite, pyrrhotite, galena, sphalerite ± chalcopyrite and molybdenite) veins.
Figure 7. ALT-25-009 (108 m depth). Late quartz-sulphide vein with visible gold. Taken through a 10x hand lens.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 8. ALT-25-009 (149 m depth). Quartz-sulphide veinlet hosting visible gold beside bismuthinite. Taken through a 20x hand lens.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Proximity to Proven and Probable Reserves
The Alotta property now consists of 230 mineral claims that covers approximately 4,723 hectares in a similar geological setting to Western Copper and Gold's Casino deposit, that is located 50 km to the south-east. The Casino deposit is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold porphyry mining projects in the world.
Options
The Company also announces the issuance of an aggregate of 1,250,000 options to certain officers and consultants of the Company (the " Options ") at a price per Share of $0.74. Each Option allows the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (the "Shares") upon the terms and conditions of the applicable agreement. 750,000 of the Options were issued to Insiders of the Company and 500,000 of the Options were issued to consultants of the Company. Options issued to insiders are exercisable over a five-year term expiring October 15, 2030. Options issued to consultants are exercisable over a two-year term expiring October 15, 2027.
About Forge Resources Corp.
Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.
In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.
Qualified Person
Lorne Warner, President and P. Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"PJ Murphy", CEO Forge Resources Corp.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Forge Resources Corp.
