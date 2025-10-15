403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Drones Disrupt Dutch Troops During NATO Drills
(MENAFN) During a NATO training mission in Poland, Dutch military personnel encountered unidentified aerial devices, the Dutch Defense Ministry verified on Tuesday.
According to statements given to a public broadcaster, members of the 11th Airmobile Brigade came across unknown drones.
These encounters were accompanied by disturbances in their communication systems.
Brigadier General Frank Grandia emphasized that there was "no immediate threat" but acknowledged that certain entities are "extremely interested" in their operations.
He pointed out that the soldiers were initially unequipped with anti-drone systems; however, such technology was promptly sent from the Netherlands following the incidents.
"We're quite a distance from the Russian border. We learned from that immediately and adapted immediately," Grandia remarked, implying that necessary adjustments were made swiftly in response to the situation.
At this stage, it remains unclear who is responsible for the presence of the drones and the communication interferences, while the NATO exercise is still underway.
Dutch forces are currently in Poland participating in Falcon Autumn, a large-scale multinational air exercise organized by NATO.
The operation involves military units from Poland, the United States, and various other allied countries.
According to statements given to a public broadcaster, members of the 11th Airmobile Brigade came across unknown drones.
These encounters were accompanied by disturbances in their communication systems.
Brigadier General Frank Grandia emphasized that there was "no immediate threat" but acknowledged that certain entities are "extremely interested" in their operations.
He pointed out that the soldiers were initially unequipped with anti-drone systems; however, such technology was promptly sent from the Netherlands following the incidents.
"We're quite a distance from the Russian border. We learned from that immediately and adapted immediately," Grandia remarked, implying that necessary adjustments were made swiftly in response to the situation.
At this stage, it remains unclear who is responsible for the presence of the drones and the communication interferences, while the NATO exercise is still underway.
Dutch forces are currently in Poland participating in Falcon Autumn, a large-scale multinational air exercise organized by NATO.
The operation involves military units from Poland, the United States, and various other allied countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment