India Rises onto the Global Stage with GITEX, Amplifying the Nation’s US$350 Billion Tech Economy
(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, UAE – 14 October 2025: India is one of the world’s largest and most influential tech economies. This industry is likely to hit the US$350 billion1 mark by 2026 and contribute 10% towards the country’s GDP. Expanding its digital economy into even limitless proportions is its partnership announced with GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech and AI events network, marking its debut in the country. Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and KAOUN International, the inaugural GITEX Ai India shall be held in April 2027 in Bengaluru, Karnataka, hosted by and in strategic partnership with the Government of Karnataka’s Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology, K-TECH, and Startup Karnataka.
The announcement was made at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 in Dubai, where year after year the Indian tech and business community has represented one of the largest participating delegations, underlining the deeply embedded ties between Indian tech and the GITEX ecosystem.
GITEX Ai India 2027 is set to amplify the opportunities for cross-border capital inflows, trade collaborations and knowledge exchange, positioning India as a central force in the next wave of technological and economic transformation.
A New GITEX Frontier in the World’s Fastest Growing Major Economy
Earlier this year India ascended IMF’s World Economic Outlook 2025 ranking2 to become the world’s fourth-largest economy. As supply chains realign worldwide, India has set an ambitious target to propel AI, semiconductor, and electronics manufacturing sector beyond US$500 billion by 2030, with GITEX Ai India serving as a catalytic global platform for industries at the forefront of this transformation.
The country has the world’s third largest concentration of unicorns4, with the rise underpinned by national programmes – the Indian Government’s Vision, Viksit Bharat 2047 identifying tech as a core pillar of its US$40 trillion economy by 2047, and IndiaAI Mission fast-tracking sovereign AI models in governance, healthcare, agriculture, and manufacturing.
Powering India’s tech rise is Karnataka, the country’s undisputed tech powerhouse. The state accounts for 42% of the country’s software exports and is home to the largest number of unicorns in India. With its deep talent base, research ecosystem, and global connectivity, Karnataka is the natural anchor for the inaugural GITEX Ai India 2027 edition.
Dr. Manjula N, IAS, Secretary, Department of Electronics, Information Technology/Biotechnology and Science and Technology, and Department of Rural Development, added: “Welcoming GITEX Ai India to Karnataka is a defining moment for our state and for the nation. Karnataka has long been at the forefront of India’s technology leadership, nurturing the country’s strongest startup ecosystem. Hosting GITEX here is not just a recognition of our state’s legacy, but an opportunity to connect our innovation with the world and attract new partnerships that define the next era of digital India.”
Trixie LohMirmand, EVP of Dubai World Trade Centre, and CEO of KAOUN International, global organiser of GITEX, said, “GITEX and India stand united in vision, innovation, and boundless ambition. Together, GITEX Ai India embodies the spirit, scale, and aspiration of a new digital era - with outsized impact and outcomes that only this partnership can yield. The industry has long envisioned this powerful alliance between India and GITEX, and today I’m pleased to say this partnership is realized. GITEX Ai India shall reshape the world’s tech trajectory.”
GITEX Arrives to Accelerate Global Innovation at India’s Scale
GITEX Ai India brings the world’s most connected tech community into one of the world’s biggest economies. The show focuses on AI, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, quantum computing, fintech, and agritech, to accelerate trade, investment and frontier innovation between India and the world.
Over 45 years, GITEX has built a strong global credibility that has earned the trust of governments, enterprises, startups, investors, and ecosystem stakeholders to become the world’s largest tech event brand. Today, GITEX spans 14 cities and countries with editions in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Brazil, Egypt, Germany, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Serbia, Singapore, Türkiye, and Vietnam.
Deepening the Historic India-UAE Ties
The launch further reinforces the economic ties between India and the UAE. In the first half of 2025, bilateral non-oil trade surged 34% year-on-year to nearly US$38 billion4, with CEPA-enabled exchanges expanding into digital services, green energy, AI, and space technology. The partnership has broadened beyond trade to include innovation, investment, and the integration of SMEs into global value chains - positioning the UAE as both a trusted partner and a gateway to the international markets for Indian businesses. For more information, visit: gitex-india
